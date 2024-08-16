Collection includes a palm-sized Poké Ball we’d happily pay good money for.

Pokémon has been putting the happy into McDonald’s Happy Meals this month, with a range of new toys based around the theme of making summer memories.

Last week, we got to try the first four toys in the series, which were available from 9-15 August, and now we get to try the final four, which will be available from 16-22 August. So let’s get to it and see how happy these toys will make us, starting with…

▼ …the Quaxly squirt gun.

This cute toy comes its own target, which is designed to look like a Poké Ball. It’s a lot of fun to play with, because to fill Quaxly with water you have to squeeze its face and submerge it, drawing water into it while drawing laughter from anyone who see its expression. Then you have to squeeze its cheeks again to send out its spray, making it part-squirt gun, part-squidgy toy, and it feels so good you won’t be able to stop squirting.

▼ Sorry, Quaxly!

▼ Sprigatito telescope

The telescope is an essential item for adventure, and this one has a summery feel with a fireworks pattern on the side. When you slide Sprigatito up to the eyehole, the telescope extends and you can see things at a greater magnification. The magnification rate isn’t high, though, so it’s better suited for observing nearby objects rather than distant ones.

▼ Captain Pikachu roller

This sweet toy makes lightning bolt marks in sand or clay, and it works a treat! Captain Pikachu’s unforgiving expression makes things even better, giving the impression that he’s determined to make those marks every time you roll him.

▼ Poké Ball compass.

We weren’t sure which toy was our favourite until we got our hands on this Poké Ball. It looks like the real thing, and would be right at home in both a child’s play box and on an adult’s work desk. Flip it open and you get to see the compass, making this a toy that’s both beautiful and functional.

▼ Plus, its compact size means you can actually put it in your pocket and act out Pokémon adventures in the real world.

We’ve got to say, the Poké Ball compass really stole our hearts as it’s something fans would spend good money on. It’s hard to believe it’s being given away for free with a Happy Meal.

All the toys are set to be popular, so if you miss out on any of them, there’s another chance to try and catch ’em all from 23 August, when customers can receive one of the eight toys that appeared in the first and second editions. Happy hunting, everyone!

Photos ©SoraNews24

