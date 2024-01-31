This year’s special limited-edition release is a very traditional Japanese affair.

It’s been almost ten years since Starbucks debuted its special “Chilled Cup” series at Japanese convenience stores in 2005, and one we look forward to trying every year is the limited-edition Sakura variety.

This year, we’re being treated to Sakura Matcha with Sakura Jelly, which combines “the gorgeous scent of cherry blossoms, matcha and milk, and the fun texture of cherry blossom jelly”.

▼ Though it’s not expressly mentioned by the chain, the drink also contains seven-percent “もも果汁” (“peach juice”).

The design on the cup is always different, and this year’s pattern catches the eye with varying shades of pink, alongside splashes of green for contrast, to represent the matcha element. The sakura here are in full bloom, and the cup itself features a dome-shaped cap reminiscent of the Frappuccino drinks sold at Starbucks stores.

To help get everyone in the mood for cherry blossom season, Starbucks will be holding a special campaign for Japanese residents, where 10 people will be selected by lottery to win a special picnic set. To enter, follow the Starbucks CPG official Twitter account and post “the things you want to enjoy during cherry blossom season” under the campaign tweet when it appears on 6 February.

In addition, 1,000 people who add the official Starbucks CPG account as a friend on the Line messaging app and send an image of the Sakura Chilled Cup after purchasing it will be randomly selected to win an original tote bag.

▼ Both campaigns run from 6 February to 4 March.

Starbucks says the Sakura Matcha with Sakura Jelly is a luxurious dessert drink perfect for spring, and it’ll be released at convenience stores nationwide from 6 February at a recommended retail price of 230 yen (US$1.56).

Source, images: Press release

