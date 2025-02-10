Limited-edition pink drink captures the beauty of hanami flower-viewing picnics.

Spring is nearly here, which means it’s time for Starbucks to give us a sneak peek at its first Sakura Frappuccino for 2025 — a pink delight called the White Peach and Cherry Blossom Warabi Mochi.

According to the chain, this new drink has a spring-like, white peach flavour that combines freshness with elegant sweetness. Designed around a theme of “Timeless Japanese Beauty“, this sakura-hued Frappuccino celebrates the universal beauty of cherry blossoms, and imparts a sense of the ephemeral and fleeting nature of the flowers through its appearance and aroma.

The rich, milky body of the drink blends white peaches with white chocolate-flavoured syrup for fruity fresh sweetness, while the darker pink base contains warabi mochi (a chewy, jelly-like Japanese confection made with bracken starch), wrapped up in aromatic cherry blossom flavours.

The deliciously soft, jelly-like texture of the warabi mochi adds an exciting contrast to the smoothness of the creamy beverage, and the more you blend it into the drink, the more addictive it becomes. Up top, the Frappuccino is finished with a generous mound of whipped cream, and drizzled with a sauce that contains both strawberry and cherry blossom flavours.

The berry, peach, and sakura components are said to combine harmoniously to capture the soft, gentle taste of early spring. The key ingredients of sakura and warabi mochi will be a highlight, though, with the traditional Japanese flavours getting us in the mood for cherry blossom season.

It certainly looks like the perfect drink for hanami (cherry blossom-viewing) picnics, but it’ll only be around for a limited time. The White Peach and Cherry Blossom Warabi Mochi Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 687 yen (US$4.51) for takeout or 700 yen for eat-in, and will be on the menu from 15 February to 11 March, while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

