Motorcycle-like Legendary Pokémon is being brought to life by Japan’s top bike builder.

Every year on February 27 the Pokémon franchise celebrates Pokémon Day, commemorating the release date of the original Pocket Monster Red and Green games back in 1996. The festivities always include a few special surprises as upcoming Pokémon projects are partnerships are unveiled, but this year’s Pokémon Day brought some especially awesome-sounding news: there’s a real-world, ridable Koraidon on the way!

A joint project between the Pokémon Company and Honda, the two organizations have been working to bring the motorcycle-like Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet out of the digital realm and into our world for several months, with the project under wraps until now. One goal is for the Honda Koraidon to look the part, with styling and size as close to the official specs for the Pokémon as possible, including having its limbs and head move as they do within the game.

The other objective, though, is for the Koraidon to be rideable, and the involvement of members of Honda’s two-wheeled vehicle development team is very encouraging. Whereas the Miraidon made by Toyota last year faked its Drive Mode and could move only a short distance by scooting on its belly, the Honda Koraidon’s Sprinting Build is planned to be an actual motorcycle, leveraging Honda’s bike-building expertise which Toyota, not being in that field, lacks.

While the Koraidon isn’t ready to be ridden just yet, Honda is ready to show off the bike itself, and it’ll be on display at the company’s Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in downtown Tokyo on March 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. and March 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And though the announcement says that “Visitors cannot ride the Honda Koraidon this time,” those last two words imply that this won’t be the last we see of it.

