The Miraidon is now.

One of the nice features added to the latest Pokémon games Violet and Scarlet is a partner Pokémon that converts into a rad motorcycle you can whiz around the idyllic countryside on. It conjures up everyone’s dream of having a bike that you can also eat sandwiches and climb walls with.

In fact, when the volunteer group Toyota Engineering Society held a survey last year, asking 8,000 elementary students what the “future of mobility” was, they received this wonderful picture of Miraidon, the futuristic motorcycle dragon from Pokémon Violet.

▼ “Mirai” is the Japanese word for “future,” so the kid might have just taken the question too literally.

It really resonated with the Toyota Engineering Society, to have a vehicle seen not only as a mode of transportation but a friend. So they teamed up with the Pokémon Company and set out to make this legendary Pokémon a reality and built a life-sized Miraidon that people can ride on.

This Miraidon not only matches the Pokémon’s size, but its weight of 240 kilograms (529 pounds) as well. It can also convert between four-legged and wheeled modes.

It moves but isn’t an actual motorcycle, which is good because that would require a special license to ride. Instead, people of any skill level can hop on and ride this robot that appears to just scoot around on that box beneath it.

And if you happen to be in Tokyo between 15 and 17 March, you might be able to ride it too! At the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Atrium, the Toyota Engineering Society and Pokémon Company will be holding Miraidon test drives.

Test drive spots are limited so time is of the essence, but before you rush down there bear in mind that the maximum weight for this Miraidon is 65 kilograms (143 pounds) suggesting it’s mostly intended for kids and some relatively lightweight adults.

But, if you’ve been laying off the egg pizzas and KFC buffets or have some kids who’d get a kick out of climbing on Miraidon, head on over and check it out.

Event information

Toyota Miraidon Project / トヨタミライドンプロジェクト

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Yurakucho 1-1-2 Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Atrium

東京都千代田区有楽町1-1-2 東京ミッドタウン日比谷 アトリウム

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. 15 – 17 March, 2024

Source, images: PR Times

