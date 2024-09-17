Plushie matches official Pokédex size specs.

Gen-I Pokémon Porygon got a raw deal. On December 16, 1997, the Pokémon TV anime episode “Denno Senshi Porygon,” in which Porygon has a major part, aired. This infamous episode contained flashing lights that triggered seizures in hundreds of young viewers, resulting in a months-long hiatus for the Pokémon anime and the implementation of new Japanese television broadcasting regulations.

Following the incident, Porygon has never again been prominently featured in the Pokémon anime. What makes this treatment irksome to Porygon fans is that the episode’s problematic flashing lights were caused not by Porygon’s powers, but resulted from missiles that were blown up by Pikachu’s Thunderbolt attack.

But while Porygon may still apparently be Pokémon non grata in the animated arm of the franchise, at least the plushie designers recognize that it wasn’t to blame for the unfortunate events, and as proof that there are no hard feelings they’ve created a gigantic life-size Porygon plushie.

That’s “life-size” according to its official Pokédex data, making this plushie 80 centimeters (2 feet, 7.5 inches) tall, as well as 120 centimeters from the tip of its nose to the end of its tail.

It’s so big that it arguably goes beyond the bounds of what should be considered a plushie, approaching the threshold of furniture or statuary.

Again, Porygon isn’t to blame for the harmful lights in the TV episode that bears its name. That said, there is still an element of danger to this plushie, as it weighs roughly 5.2 kilograms (11.5 pounds), so it’ll probably hurt pretty badly if you drop it on your toe. It’ll also do some damage to your wallet, since it’s priced at 55,000 yen (US$380). But again, considering its scale, this really is an interior decoration piece, and a definite conversation starter if you’ve got fellow Pokémon fans visiting.

The life-size Porygon is available for pre-order through the Pokémon Center Online shop here, with shipping scheduled for mid-January.

