Dangle your feet in the air as you enjoy a modern Japanese bento at this aerial restaurant.

Back in 2006, a new concept in the culinary world literally rose up in Belgium, giving diners the chance to eat at a “flying” dinner table floating 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground. Called “Dinner in the Sky“, the experience soon spread around the world, with locations popping up in over 65 cities, including Dubai, Rome, London…and now, finally, Tokyo.

The location for this iteration of Dinner in the Sky is Kiranah Garden in Toyosu, which is one of the largest BBQ facilities in Tokyo. With stunning views of Tokyo Bay and the Rainbow Bridge, Kiranah Garden has a resort beach vibe, with a pool and DJ booth on site, as well as areas for bonfires and barbecues.

▼ The complex opened in 2022.

Dinner in the Sky takes you 40 metres above the site, where you can enjoy the thrill of floating in the air during one of four sessions from 2-9:30 p.m. daily.

Diners are lifted into the air by crane, on seats equipped with safety belts at a counter around a kitchen area, where staff serves up a meal based on the concept of “Western-style osechi” (osechi is an auspicious multi-tiered boxed meal commonly eaten in Japan at New Year).

A total of nine dishes are served in heavy bento-style boxes, with four appetisers (angel shrimp escabeche, red snapper and snow crab rouleau, smoked salmon mousse petit choux, and seared Wagyu beef and coleslaw salad), four mains (beef cheeks stewed in red wine, golden snapper confit, petit bread, and seasonal root vegetable dishes), and a chocolate financier for dessert.

The bite-sized pieces are designed to provide an easy eating experience, so you can sit back and enjoy the views during the one-hour event.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 22 diners, and the entire setup has been thoroughly tested to meet global safety standards. You’ll need deep pockets to take part, though, as the Daytime sessions cost 33,000 yen (US$222.51) per diner, while the Sunset Nighttime sessions are more expensive, at 40,000 yen per diner.

Those who can afford to eat at the aerial restaurant, which opened on 13 March, will want to head on over to the official website to make a reservation. For the rest of us, we’ll be rubbing shoulders with the locals and pinching pennies (or should we say “yennies”) at the city’s hidden staff cafeterias and bargain basement diners.

