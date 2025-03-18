Designed to taste like “the gorgeous scent of sakura carried on a spring breeze”.

As we wait for the cherry blossoms to bloom around Japan, Lindt is here to give us an early taste of the blossoms, with the new limited-edition Sakura & Pistachio Chocolat Drink.

This very luxurious beverage blends Lindt white chocolate with a concentrated syrup made from Japanese Sekiyama cherry blossoms, a cultivated double-flowering sakura variety with an elegant floral flavour.

Rich pistachio cream, made with two varieties of Italian pistachios, adds nutty aromas and extra creaminess to the multi-layered beverage, which Lindt has designed to capture the joyful sense of early spring. The nuts add texture as well as an accent in aroma and flavour, to create a drink that mimics “the gorgeous scent of sakura carried on a spring breeze”.

▼ If this is what a spring breeze looks like, we’ll happily lap it up.

Sakura-flavoured chocolate is used for the drip pattern beneath the topping of green espuma, which is made with Sicilian pistachio paste, making it one of the most luxurious beverages the company has ever made. The Sakura & Pistachio Chocolat Drink is a beautiful way to mark the arrival of spring in Japan, as well as the brand’s 180th anniversary, and it can be purchased at Lindt Chocolat Boutique & Cafe locations around Japan from 15 March, while stocks last, priced at 898 yen (US$6.07).

