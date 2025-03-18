Chocolatier partners with Japanese confectionary company for seasonal cherry blossom-flavor treat.

Godiva has built a reputation as a premium chocolatier, the sort of place where you can expect to pay a little more to satisfy your sweet tooth than you would at, say, a convenience store, but where you also get a corresponding bump in elegance and quality. And yet, right now the thing that’s making us put “go to Godiva” on our calendar is potato chips.

Of course, these are no ordinary potato chips, nor is it a coincidence that they’re going on sale right as cherry blossom season is about to start in Japan. Nope, these are sakura chocolate-covered potato chips!

The delicate pink color might not make for as bold a contrast as with regular chocolate-covered chips, but it speaks to what makes these extra special. Each individual chip is coated on one side with white chocolate enhanced with sakura powder, made from the salt-preserved flowers and leaves of cherry blossom trees. Since sakura, as a dessert flavor, is a mix of sweet and salty notes this chocolate should make for an incredibly harmonious combination with potato chips, and the involvement of Saitama Prefecture-based confectioner Hiratsuka Seika as a partner in their development lends some local authenticity to them as well.

This being Godiva, the Sakura Chocolate Potato Chips, which are priced at 1,684 yen (US$11.50), still come in a classy-looking package that’ll make a fashionable impression when you pull it out at a cherry blossom-viewing party with friends, though if you want something more traditionally dessert-y but still sakura-flavored, Godiva currently has Sakura Chocolate Sables, Dome Baumkuchen Cakes, and Sakura Macarons on sale.

The Sakura Chocolate Potato Chips, meanwhile, go on sale March 16 at select Godiva Japan shops and cafes, and on March 18 through the company’s online store.

Related: Godiva online store

Source: PR Times (1, 2)

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!