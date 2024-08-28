Popular chain delivers beef by the light of the moon.

When the full moon rises on 17 September, people around Japan will turn their gaze towards it to appreciate its beauty, in a tradition known as “tsukimi” (“moon-viewing”). They’ll also be eating some moon-themed meals too, because fast food chains like to add tsukimi items to their menus to coincide with the festival, and this year Sukiya, one of Japan’s most famous beef bowl chains, is giving us two beef bowls to celebrate.

The first beef bowl in the lineup is the Sukiyaki Style Gyudon w/Raw Egg, which takes Sukiya’s signature beef bowl and tops it with Chinese cabbage, carrots, green onions, shirataki mushrooms, and large pieces of grilled tofu soaked in a special sukiyaki sauce.

▼ At the centre is a raw egg, an ingredient synonymous with the season, as “tsukimi” also refers to dishes containing egg, given its resemblance to the roundness of the moon.

Those wanting a bit more heat with their beef bowls can opt for the Spicy Sukiyaki Style Gyudon w/Raw Egg, which is said to be hotter than the spicy tsukimi beef bowl sold by the chain last year.

While this bowl of beef packs a lot of heat, the rich egg yolk in the centre of it all helps to dial down the heat once it’s mixed in, creating a more mellow flavour.

Whether you like your beef bowls with or without an extra dash of heat, these two will definitely be competing for everyone’s attention on the night of the full moon. Priced at 690 yen (US$4.78) each, the Tsukimi Beef Bowls will be available for a limited but unspecified time from 3 September.

Source, images: PR Times

