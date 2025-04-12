Characters from Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro appear in this cuddly anime collection.

When you want to hide away and seek solace from the troubles of the world, nothing helps to soothe your soul quite like a Studio Ghibli movie. Now, you can go one step further by cuddling up to a Ghibli character plushie while watching them on the big screen, making for the ultimate soul-soothing night-in.

The plushies can be purchased at Ghibli’s specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku, with the most popular varieties back in stock after selling out in 2023. Fans will be happy to see these popular characters making a return for cuddles, starting with four of the large plushies, which measure in at roughly 17 centimetres (6.7 inches) in height.

▼ From Kiki’s Delivery Service, we have black cat Jiji (3,190 yen [US$21.89])…

▼…and white cat Lily (2,970 yen), the mother to their children.

▼ Fans of the film won’t be able to resist purchasing these as a pair.

Next up, we have two characters from Spirited Away — Baby Boh (3,300), in mouse form, and witch Yubaba (4,070), complete with colourful rings on her fingers.

In addition to the four larger “beanbag” plushies (the word refers to the material used to stuff them, as they’re not actual beanbags), there are a number of smaller beanbag plushies vying for our affections.

First up, we have a trio of characters from My Neighbour Totoro, starting with the Catbus (1,870 yen), whose wide-eyed grin is bound to put a smile on anyone’s face.

▼ Then there’s the blue Medium Totoro (1,650 yen), sweetly holding a leaf…

▼ …and Totoro himself (1,760 yen), fast asleep on his back, recalling the forest scene where we’re first introduced to the character mid-snooze.

Finally, we have three characters from the “Fluffy Beanbag” series, priced at 1,760 yen each.

▼ Fox squirrel from Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

▼ And Jiji and Lily from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ And just for good measure, we also have the titular character from Ponyo, as a medium-sized, 21-centimetre long plushie for 2,750 yen.

The items above are all currently in stock at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below). As always, these items are only being produced in limited numbers so if you’d like to cuddle up to one of these characters you’ll want to get in quick before they disappear!

