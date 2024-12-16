San and Yubaba are tough as nails, but now also soft as beanbags.

When it comes to Studio Ghibli plushies, the potential roster is crowded with cuddly creatures. Right off the bat, you’ve got not one, not two, but three Totoros (in different colors/sizes), plus the Catbus, Soot Sprites, Kiki’s Delivery Service feline sidekick Jiji, and the fox squirrels of Nausicaa and Laputa.

So it’s not all that common for the human characters of the studio’s anime films to get the plushie treatment, but right now there are a pair of notable exceptions returning to Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku.

First we have San, Princess Mononoke’s monster princess herself, looking charmingly cute in her battle mask, but rendered in soft-to-the-touch fabric. While she might look like a regular stuffed doll, this San is actually a plush beanbag, which should provide a little bit of comfortable heft.

Joining San at Donguri Kyowakoku is another cute rendition of a character who strikes fear into the heart of her foes, though for her magical acumen instead of her physical prowess, Spirited Away’s bathhouse-owning witch Yubaba.

Yubaba’s expensively elegant taste in clothing and accessories and complexly contoured facial features take on a disarming softness in her transition to a plushie which, like San, has a beanbag stuffing.

The San plushie is 21 centimeters (8.3 inches) tall, while Yubaba is slightly shorter, at 16 centimeters. San is also just a bit pricier, at 4,180 yen (US$28) versus 4,070 yen for Yubaba.

The San and Yubaba beanbag plushies are back at Donguri Kyowakok thanks to a recent restock, and hopefully the other members of the line, pictured above, will follow. For now, though, San and Yubaba can be ordered here and here, respectively, thought the Donguri Kyowakoku online store.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku (2), Studio Ghibli (2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!