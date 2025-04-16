But will these strawberry sweets be too good for their own good?

This week, Starbucks Japan released a new Frappuccino, and it’s not just a strawberry Frappuccino, it’s officially named The Strawberry Frappuccino, as a sign of confidence from the chain as to just how flavorful it is. So naturally when we walked into our local Starbucks branch, we immediately noticed the enticing aroma of strawbe…

Wait a second. Starbucks’ Japanese Frappuccinos may be creative and delicious, but they’re not fragrant, largely because the smell of chilled drinks doesn’t really rise into the air. So what was the strawberry scent coming from? Starbucks Japan’s new strawberry baked desserts.

When rolling out a new Frappuccino, Starbucks Japan occasionally whips up some companion baked goods with the same featured flavor. This time around that means a brand-new Strawberry Tart…

…and brand-new Strawberry Donuts.

We realize it would be an obvious lie if we were to claim that we saw this as an either/or kind of decision, and so with no hesitation at all we ordered both, shelling out 570 yen (US$3.85) for a slice of the tart and 310 yen for a donut.

Starting with the Strawberry Donut, its color is almost startlingly vibrant. We’re used to seeing plenty of pink sweets in Japan at this time of year as confectioners show off their cherry blossom treats, but in comparison to the soft pastel pink of sakura desserts, Starbucks Japan’s Strawberry Donut is a much more attention-grabbing hue, and with the chain having its roots in the U.S., had us wondering if this might be a super sweet donut in the American dessert tradition.

That wasn’t how things shook out, though. The strawberry coating, with crisp strawberry bits mixed in for additional flavor and texture, is the complete opposite of an overly sugared taste, with tart fruit being the biggest part of its flavor profile. In contrast to the visuals that had us expecting American-level sweetness, the flavor of the Strawberry Donut taste is refined like something that would be sold with fraise as an official part of its name.

The cake of the donut itself has a nicely substantial weight and density to it, and deftly avoids the unpleasant oiliness that you get with cheaply made donuts. It’s not dry at all, though, thanks to the ring of strawberry sauce at its core which, once again, is deliciously tart and fruity without being cloying, and the expert balance of flavors keeps the taste from getting repetitious and ensures that the last bite is as delicious as the first.

Now it was time for our second dessert, so we turned our attention to the Strawberry Tart. Rather than a self-contained pastry, the tart is served like a sliced pie, with whipped cream, strawberry mousse, and strawberries stacked on top of the crust.

Looking at a slice, you might hardly notice the crust, but you’ll definitely be aware of it when you take a taste. It’s practically a cookie in terms of its density, moistness, and sweetness. As a matter of fact, the crust is by far the sweetest part of the entire tart. The whipped cream is light and airy, and the strawberry mousse has a delicate taste, contributing almost as much to the tart’s aroma as its flavor. As for the pie filling-style strawberries on top, once again the focus has been kept on the sensations of tart fruit, not sweetness. Because of that, even with the extra-sweet crust, the whole thing comes together very nicely in a refreshing and classy flavor profile.

So in the end, our double-dessert order turned out to be a very satisfying decision, and with Starbucks’ Strawberry Donut and Strawberry Tart only available for a limited but unspecified time, we recommend treating yourself to both simultaneously too.

