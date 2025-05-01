Join us as we find out if this is a decadent improvement or a sneaky cash grab.

Earlier this month, Starbucks unveiled “THE Strawberry Frappuccino” as its first limited-edition Frappuccino for early summer. Juicy, refreshing and delicious, this fruity concoction became an instant crowd pleaser, but now the chain is taking things one step further with a brand new version of the drink, called “THE Strawberry Frappuccino Special Ver.”

Due to be released on 2 May, we were able to get a pre-release taste of it on 30 April, as our reporter K. Masami is a member of the Starbucks Rewards programme so was able to receive early access.

Like the first variety, this new Frappuccino contains real strawberry juice, with pulp, jelly, and seeds offering a full-flavoured strawberry experience. However, unlike the original drink, which cost 720 yen (US$5.06), this new version is priced slightly higher, at 790 yen. The more extravagant price matches the more extravagant ingredients, though, with extra strawberry pulp sauce and jelly in the mix and on top of the whipped cream.

Starbucks Frappuccinos in the 700 yen range are already pretty pricey, so the near-800 yen price point made Masami pause for a moment, but in the end there was no way she could resist trying the new deluxe Frappuccino so she purchased both of them for a taste test.

▼ Regular Version on the left, Special Version on the right.

The regular version was exactly how she remembered it — full bodied and fruity, with a good balance between sweet and tart flavours. However, when she laid eyes on the special version, she could tell it was way more luxurious than the regular — from top to bottom, it was an eye-poppingly vivid shade of vibrant red.

As for the taste, it was so decadent it made Masami’s eyes roll to the back of her head in delight. There were extra bursts of texture, a sharper balance between sweet and tart, and increased juiciness. It was so indulgent it almost felt too luxurious – like biting into an expensive Japanese strawberry or trying a premium strawberry dessert.

Though she’d been dubious at first, by the end she was convinced that the drink is truly worthy of its “Special” title.

It’s an expensive beverage so you might not buy it often, but Masami says that trying it once is an absolute must. With all the extra pulp and jelly, it’s not overpriced for what you get, and if you want more sweetness in the mix, the baristas recommend adding a pump of Chocolate Sauce for free or White Mocha Syrup for an additional 55 yen.

Like the regular version, the Special Ver. is only available until May 27, while stocks last.

