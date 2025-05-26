How can you kill a cafe which does not die?

Long-time — and I mean loooong-time — readers of this website may remember back in 2015 when we reported on the Vampire Cafe, an establishment in Ginza where you don’t have to be vampiric to dine there, but it helps. Turns out this eatery may very well be immortal because it has not only survived the pandemic but is still thriving as it celebrates its 24th anniversary.

Yes, it was June of 2001 when Count Rose was summoned by destiny to the Vampire Cafe and every year during the same month a special full-course feast of darkness is held in honor of this momentous occasion.

▼ Count Rose

There are two types of full-course anniversary meals served from 1 to 29 June. Each one features some of Vampire Cafe’s most popular dishes. Although only introduced last year, the Dark Coffin Consumed by Searing Flames: Wagyu Steak with Chaliapin Sauce quickly rose to such ranks. Its delicious onion sauce and the fact that the entire plate is set on fire at your table are just a few of the reasons for its popularity.

▼ Dark Coffin Consumed by Searing Flames: Wagyu Steak with Chaliapin Sauce

Conversely, a classic dish of the Vampire Cafe is the Resurrection Ritual to Summon the Dark One: Prosciutto & Avocado Salad with Framboise Dressing. Said to be the first entry in the cafe’s cooking grimoire, it involves drizzling a dressing made with the blood of raspberries over dead vegetables to bring them back from the other side.

▼ Resurrection Ritual to Summon the Dark One: Prosciutto & Avocado Salad with Framboise Dressing

The Dark Poisonous Spider which Nests in Evil Castles: Homemade Ground Wagyu Ragu Pasta uses delectably fatty, coarsely ground beef, which adds the perfect texture to the slow-cooked ragu sauce. They both intermingle in a web of pasta spun by the spider of darkness.

▼ Dark Poisonous Spider which Nests in Evil Castles: Homemade Ground Wagyu Ragu Pasta

The Demonic Hand of the Count which Drags You into a Sea of Blood: Pescatore Rosso is a surprisingly literal name because the sea of blood this pasta is swimming in is a tomato-based medley of seafood broths with shrimp, clams, and squid added in. It’s a sea the Count is going to have to drag me out of if I don’t eat that hand first.

▼ Demonic Hand of the Count which Drags You into a Sea of Blood: Pescatore Rosso

Speaking of seafood, another truly enticing dish is the Dark Butterfly of Sorrow Enticing its Sacrifice: Tuna Cutlet with Honey Mustard Sauce. It’s some strips of chutoro tuna sashimi which have also been battered and flash fried so that the outside is hot and crispy while the inside is cold and tender. It also comes with a tangy and spicy sauce for an added kick.

▼ Dark Butterfly of Sorrow Enticing its Sacrifice: Tuna Cutlet with Honey Mustard Sauce

And last but not least, we have the Accursed Cross Towering Over the Corpses of Victims: Profiterole Tower. An unholy structure of cream puffs and chocolate rolls with demonic eyes and bats will be the perfect dessert to cap off your time at the Vampire Cafe.

▼ Accursed Cross Towering Over the Corpses of Victims: Profiterole Tower

These dishes and others will be found in these anniversary full-course meals. The Vampire Cafe 24th Anniversary Dinner Course sells for 5,000 yen (US$35), while the Vampire Cafe 24th Anniversary Premium Dinner Course can be yours for 8,000 yen ($56).

▼ Vampire Cafe 24th Anniversary Dinner Course

▼ Vampire Cafe 24th Anniversary Premium Dinner Course

And with any course meal, you’ll want to have a palate cleanser, so why not try a chalice of Anniversary Blood, made with the juices of blood oranges and grapes?

▼ Anniversary Blood

These can all be enjoyed in Vampire Cafe’s wide range of booths and tables, both intimate and majestic.

▼ The Victim’s Room

▼ The Altar of St. George

It all looks incredibly delicious, but remember these full meals are only to be sold during the month of June and seating is limited, so be sure to make a reservation to accept Count Rose’s hospitality and dine in the cafe that never dies.

Restaurant Information

Vampire Cafe / ヴァンパイア カフェ

Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 6-7-6, La Paix Building 7F

東京都中央区銀座6-7-6ラペビル7F

Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Closed: Mondays (Unless Monday is a holiday, then the next normal weekday is closed)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!