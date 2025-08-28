Guilty Pleasure menu remorselessly targets meat lovers and dessert fans.

Vampires aren’t known as creatures that exhibit much restraint. Yet with countless films and novels in which their decadent lifestyles serve as metaphors for carnal desires, doesn’t it stand to reason that vampires would be equally prone to giving in to carnivorous temptation?

And should that theory turn out to be correct, meat-loving blood-suckers, and even lowly humans with a craving for mouthful after mouthful of beef, will be well served by Tokyo’s Vampire Cafe.

The themed eatery, located in the Ginza neighborhood, has expanded its Devilish Summer Guilty Pleasure Menu to include two new items, starting with the Bloody Inferno Burger. This three-patty burger is served impaled by a pair of swords, and flowing down its sides is a mixture of cheese and, according to the Vampire Cafe, “blood,” which in this case is actually tomato sauce enhanced with habanero chili pepper as an “assassin” ingredient.

The Inferno part of the name doesn’t refer just to the habanero heat, however, but also to the fact that customers are only allowed to begin eating after their server performs a ritual in which the blood is freshly poured onto the burger and it is set on fire while chanting a dark magic incantation.

And since calories obviously aren’t a concern here, the Vampire Cafe is offering a similarly hedonistic dessert, the Bloody Sacrifice Toast.

This is the restaurant’s take on the Japanese cafe all-star of honey toast, a block of bread covered with ice cream, honey, and other sweet sauces that seep in as you eat, making each bite more flavorful than the last. This time, the “blood” is raspberry sauce, and while there’s no spicy habanero, the tombstones and eyeballs atop the toast produce their own sort of tense excitement. Oh, and do not mistake the accompanying illumination for birthday decorations, as the Vampire Cafe explains that this ring of candles is meant to represent a magic summoning circle.

Naturally, the cafe’s décor has a similar aesthetic to its food, with plenty of gothic trappings, moody lighting, and semi-private spaces with names like “sacrificial offering rooms.”

▼ Nice use of red blood cells as an interior motif.

The Bloody Inferno Burger and Bloody Sacrifice Toast are each offered in three sizes, basic, generous, and legendary, with the largest clearly meant for sharing. Prices range from 2.980 to 4.980 yen (US$20-US$34) for both, and they’ll be available until September 30.

Related: Vampire Cafe official website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]