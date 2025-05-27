Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday in the neighbourhood where he was born, with an immersive game experience.

The other day, a box of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts arrived at our office in Shinjuku. Well, we thought it was a box of doughnuts until we lifted the lid and found nothing but a sheet of paper inside.

Looking closer, we found it was cleverly designed to look like a Pac-Man game screen, with the words, “Come to Shibuya on 21 May” printed in the lower right corner.

▼ So that’s what we did, arriving at the chain’s Shibuya Cine Tower branch with no idea what was in store for us.

With the entrance covered in illustrations that resembled a Pac-Man game screen, we felt a flutter of excitement as we stepped inside. Looking over our shoulder to check for ghosts, we found ourselves immersed in the world of the game, with Pac-Man motifs all over the place, including the walls and tables.

There was even a giant doughnut sculpture on display, creating a fun vibe that had us wanting to take photos at every turn.

According to staff, when the original glazed doughnuts are being made, the window decals make it look like the freshly made doughnuts are being carried right into Pac-Man’s mouth.

▼ Both the Pac-Man characters and doughnuts appear in gorgeous pixel art designs.

With the store itself making it feel like you’ve stepped into the video game, the setting is complete with a special trio of collaboration doughnuts.

The Pac-Man Custard Sprinkle (410 yen takeout; 418 yen for eat-in) brings Pac-Man to life in the form of a custard-flavoured cream doughnut decorated with colorful sprinkles.

The Ghost Chocolate (410 yen yakeout, 418 yen for eat-in) is filled with chocolate cream and takes its inspiration from the ghosts that chase Pac-Man, depicting them on the hunt while inside the maze.

The Power Strawberry (388 yen takeout; 396 yen for eat-in) features strawberry cream and strawberry icing, so you can enjoy the taste of Pac-Man’s delicious power-up item in the real world.

The colours of the tables inside the store pop beautifully against the colourful doughnuts, creating a scene that looks like the familiar game screen.

▼ With a ghost, a Pac-Man and a power strawberry on the table, it’s hard to resist re-enacting the gameplay on the table.

If you opt for takeout, you’ll still be able to enjoy the thrill of the Pac-Man game with the limited-edition box that comes with the “Pac-Man Half Dozen ” value set. Priced at 1,825 yen for takeout or 1,859 yen for eat-in, the set includes the three collaboration doughnuts plus a couple of original glazed and a doughnut of your choice.

▼ Plus, there’s an in-store campaign where customers can receive a special collaboration sticker with their purchase.

Before leaving, we couldn’t resist snapping a commemorative photo of Pac-Man, who was making a special appearance as the manager of the store for one day only.

▼ We were told that Pac-Man’s birthday is 22 May and his birthplace is the Shibuya area, which makes this a fitting collaboration.

The doughnuts will be available from 14 May to around mid-June, during which time you can also enjoy the game-inspired decorations at the Shibuya Cine Tower store. It’s a great way to celebrate Pac-Man’s 45th birthday, so be sure to stop by and enjoy the immersive experience while it’s available.

