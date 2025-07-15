The popular volleyball anime and famous Sendai confectionaries serve up a winning combination in specially created commemorative package designs.

Volleyball manga/anime Haikyu!! largely takes place at the fictional Karasuno High School and other locations in Japan’s northeastern Miyagi Prefecture, for which the city of Sendai serves as both prefectural and regional capital. This special connection has led to a limited-time campaign of sweetest proportions that will take place August 14 through 24 throughout JR Sendai Station.

Kasho Sanzen’s Hagi no Tsuki (“bush clover moon”) is probably the most famous food souvenir from Sendai. It’s a delicious yellow sponge cake filled with a custard cream in the shape of the moon, and it’s one of our absolute favorite regional sweet treats in all of Japan.

During the Haikyu!! campaign, you can purchase a box of Hagi no Tsuki featuring a gorgeous new package illustration with character Kei Tsukishima, an apt choice given that his name also contains the kanji for “moon.”

▼ A box of five Hagi no Tsuki for 1,600 yen (US$10.86)

There will be other merchandise featuring Kei illustrations as well, including acrylic stands, tin badges, stickers, postcards, and clear files.

Meanwhile, another of Sendai’s most famous treats is Zunda Saryo’s zundamochi, which is soft mochi filled with mashed and sweetened edamame paste. It may sound like an odd concoction to anyone not familiar with eating edamame as dessert, but trust us–it’s extremely satisfying.

A new illustration of character Toru Oikawa will also appear on Zunda Saryo’s packaging for the campaign, likely playing off the aqua-green color of his school’s uniform and the color of edamame.

▼ A box of eight zundamochi for 1,400 yen

Never fear, because Toru’s also scored his own lineup of special merchandise featuring the new illustration.

By the way, anyone who purchases the collaborative Hagi no Tsuki or zundamochi will walk away with their very own stylish bag that showcases their support of both Haikyu!! and Miyagi.

That’s also not the end of it, because Zunda Saryo is particularly famous for its zunda shake–a creamy, granular creation of sweetened edamame flavor. If you order a tall-sized zunda shake during the promotion, you’ll receive a bonus straw tag of Toru in relaxation mode.

▼ Tall-sized zunda shake for 630 yen

This illustration also comes with its own lineup of special merchandise.

Visitors can find the collaborative Haikyu!! x Hagi no Tsuki and zundamochi offerings at a small pop-up shop outside of the 3rd-floor JR Sendai Station Ticket Office between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and the zunda shake at three different locations within the station, including one on the 3rd floor. Kasho Sanzen’s online shop will also sell the special boxes of Hagi no Tsuki and zundamochi after in-person sales conclude between August 25 and September 3.

Miyagi Prefecture in general has lots of famous regional foods from gyutan (grilled cow tongue) to oysters, so you might consider taking a small gastronomic tour of the area during your visit north.

Source, images: PR Times

