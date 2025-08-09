This wild event runs for a limited time, with special surprises for customers.

Summer’s here and it’s time to catch ‘em all at McDonald’s, thanks to a new range of Happy Meal toys being released in Japan from 8 August. This time, customers will be able to find Pikachu, Eevee, the original starter trio Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur, as well as Mega Charizard X and Mega Lucario, and we were lucky enough to get a peek at all of them before the official release.

The range is being released over two weeks, starting with the first round, from 8-14 August, which includes the following four toys.

▼ Pikachu’s Tail-Wiggling Dash

Pikachu rides on an electric current with a roller underneath the base so when you push it along by hand, its tail wiggles back and forth. This toy is so charming you’ll find it hard to stop playing with it.

▼ Charmander’s Spinning Top

Charmander’s grin will immediately put a smile on your dial, and when you set it on a flat surface and give it a spin, your smile will turn into a grin as the Pokémon twirls at an impressive speed. The way the spin finishes, with Charmander striking a triumphant pose on the Poké Ball, is particularly delightful.

▼ Squirtle’s Poké Ball Roller

Squirtle also shows off a “Hey, look at me!” pose atop a Poké Ball, although this one has him moving back and forth, as if performing a balancing act while you roll the ball along by hand.

▼ Mega Lucario’s Battle Disc Launcher

Mega Lucario makes his Happy Meal debut with a toy set comprising of a disc and a target, which adds an exciting game element to the series. Simply insert the disc into the base, and when you press it with your finger the disc launches powerfully toward the target. You can also swap the target out for your own figures for extra fun and excitement.

The second round of toys, available from 15-21 August, includes the following four toys.

▼ Pikachu’s Poké Ball Rocking Roller

Pikachu sits atop a Poké Ball in a roly-poly, self-righting toy style. Tilt it with your finger and Pikachu rocks dramatically from side to side. The satisfying way he always stands back up despite the odds is particularly adorable.

▼ Mega Charizard X’s Spinning Top

The Mega Charizard X spinner features a Master Ball design for its base, and it works just like the Charmander spinning top, so you can set them up for a spin-off against each other. Charizard is larger than Charmander, though, so spinning him feels a bit more challenging.

▼ Bulbasaur’s Poké Ball Roller

After collecting the Squirtle Poké Ball roller in Round One, you’ll now be able to add a Bulbasaur version to your collection in Round Two, and it’s just as cute.

▼ Eevee’s Shaka-Shaka Keychain

Eevee sits on a tree stump, looking incredibly sweet as the only keychain in this batch of Happy Meal toys. Whenever the main body is shaken, it makes a “shaka shaka” (“rustling”) sound that’s reminiscent of a gentle maraca. With a Poké Ball shaped carabiner attached, this is the perfect toy for clipping onto a bag and carrying around with you on your travels.

Additionally, in Round Two there’s a special “Secret Toy” being released, which will only be revealed to those lucky enough to receive it.

Pokémon fans will also want to ensure they visit on 9, 10 and 11 August, because that’s when those who purchase a Happy Meal will receive a bonus Pokémon card set as a limited-time weekend event. You’ll get a set of two cards — one featuring an original artwork of Pikachu, plus one randomly selected from five types. Stocks are limited, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to act fast!

The fun doesn’t end there, though, because from 22 August, Round Three begins, where customers will receive one of the nine toys from Rounds One and Two at random. This is a great way to try and catch ’em all if you missed out on your favourites in the first two weeks, which is what we did with last year’s awesome release of Pokémon Happy Meal toys.

Photos©SoraNews24, ©Pokémon ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.©2025 Pokémon ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.TM, (R), and character names are trademarks of Nintendo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]