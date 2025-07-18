Skip the city heat and unwind with fresh mountain air at this charming summer resort.

Summer in the city can be brutal, so it’s no wonder that many people seek to escape to the mountains when they get a chance. Being Japan, there is no shortage of mountainous regions, but not everyone is willing to give up the comforts of home for a highland lodge, so what can you do? Well, we were invited to a great hotel in the mountains that is both fun and relaxing, allowing you to fully enjoy summertime without inconvenience.

Hotel Laforet Nasu is tucked away in the scenic Nasu Highlands in Tochigi, less than two hours away from Tokyo by bullet train, alighting at Nasushiobara Station before hopping on the free shuttle bus. With a refreshing climate, a range of zoos, charming cafes, and stunning landscapes, Nasu is one of Japan’s top summer resorts, and all of this is clearly on display at Hotel Laforet.

As part of the hotel, there are eight newly renovated Forest Cottages that offer a private, villa-like stay ideal for families and groups of friends. There are two room types: the standard cottage for up to five guests and a loft-bed cottage for up to six, complete with bunk beds, semi-double beds, and spacious living areas.

▼ Featured here is the loft-bed cottage.

Each unit also comes with a terrace where you can relax while listening to birdsong and enjoying the panoramic views of the highlands.

As an extra special treat for the summer, the hotel is offering an Exciting Forest Family Plan, which is only available until the end of August. As part of the plan, visitors are treated to in-room dining, local confections, and specialty drinks.

The dinner we were treated to contained the local specialty of grilled yashio pork and bamboo shoot dumplings, among many other beautifully presented dishes, offering guests a colorful mix of Japanese and Western cuisine.

Even the rice got a glam-up, being mixed with some sweetcorn and served in a beautifully lacquered ohitsu wooden container.

Enjoying this exquisite meal while facing the terrace and watching the sun make its journey below the horizon will be sure to rejuvenate both your body and mind.

The breakfast that is delivered to the room is no less satisfying than the dinner, with a well-balanced spread of Japanese and Western dishes, which includes salad, yogurt, and fresh fruit.

Having breakfast in your own room is perfect for those who don’t particularly want to deal with large crowds in the morning, or when trying to coordinate all of your friends to turn up at the same time. Plus, once you’re done, you just have to put your dishes in the provided bag and leave it by the door. After a quick call to the reception, they’ll come and pick it up and you won’t be sitting there looking at dirty dishes for an unknown number of hours until housekeeping turns up.

The experience isn’t just contained within the room, though. There is a large communal hot spring located just a short walk from the cottages, on the fourth floor of the hotel, where bathers can enjoy the milky-white Nasu hot spring water.

After the bath, you’ll no doubt be feeling a little peckish, so you’ll appreciate the basket of snacks provided in your room. The adults can enjoy Nasu de Suna, a craft beer from Nasushiobara, which is bitter but has a refreshingly clean finish.

For non-alcoholic options, there is the Nasu Highlands Steam Cider, made with hot spring water, as well as some apple juice.

Local edibles vary on a day-to-day basis, but we were able to enjoy Goyotei Cheese Cookies from Kuraya, which is known for its cheesecake, as well as treats from Nasu Rusk Terrace.

As you enjoy your hamper of delicious delights, you can while the evening away in conversation, by watching television, or by renting one of the board games the hotel has on offer.

If all of this sounds appealing, but you happen to have a canine companion, that’s no cause for worry as near the Forest Cottage area is a Dog Cottage area, where you can stay with your pet. There are dog beds, cages, and pee pads, all provided to make your stay a pleasant one for both you and your dog.

Being slightly further uphill than the other cottages, the Dog Cottage area offers an even more spectacular view from the terrace, leading them to be some of the hotel’s most popular rooms, so much so that the summer bookings are almost completely full. There are waitlist reservations available though, so if you’re planning a trip with your dog, be sure to not miss the opportunity.

If the idea of fresh mountain air, tranquil landscapes, and delicious local food appeals to you and your group, Hotel Laforet Nasu’s Forest Cottage might be just what your summer needs. Although you might have to watch out for the evil fox spirit.

Hotel information

Hotel Laforet Nasu / ホテルラフォーレ那須

Address: Tochigi-ken, Nasu-gun, Nasu-cho, Yumoto 206-959

栃木県那須郡那須町湯本206-959

How to get there: From Nasushiobara Station on the Tohoku Shinkansen, take the free shuttle bus (reservation needed)

Website

Exciting Forest Family Plan / 「森のわくわくファミリープラン」

Available: June 1 to August 31, 2025

Price (four people sharing): Adults from 32,740 yen (US$221.16), Children 24,390 yen

Reservation up to three days before

Check in 3:00 p.m., Check out 10:00 a.m.

