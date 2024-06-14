The anime magical girl inspires a pizza like nothing we’ve ever seen before, but it wasn’t for Japan.

Back in the spring, Pizza Hut Taiwan grabbed our attention with a pizza shaped like a turtle. With its advertising featuring images of martial arts weaponry, it was obviously meant to bring to mind the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their love of pizza.

This month, Pizza Hut Taiwan decided to once again draw inspiration for a very unique-looking pizza from a beloved animated series, and this time they chose Cardcaptor Sakura.

Unlike the TMNT-in-everything-but-name pizza, this one is an official collaboration with the landmark magical girl anime/manga franchise, with the captor of cards herself, Sakura Kinomoto, prominently featured in the advertising. Rather than a traditional disc, the Cardcaptor pizza is modeled after the star-like head of the Dream Staff, the newest iteration of Sakura’s magical Sealing Wand that she uses in the series’ Clear Card Arc.

What’s arguably even more startling than how the pizza looks, though, are its ingredients. According to Taiwan News, the outer ring of crunchy pizza dough is filled with cheese, with macaroons where the spokes of the star reach the edge. The spokes themselves are stuffed with sausage and covered with mochi, and at the nexus is a dome with Japanese curry and mashed potatoes inside.

The Cardcaptor Sakura pizza went on sale June 4, available exclusively through Pizza Hut Taiwan’s ordering app as part of a set for NT$749 (US$23), which also included a matcha sweet red bean bun shaped like familiar sidekick Kero-chan and came in a special box with Cardcaptor Sakura artwork. Some purchasers also received a keychain.

Those who purchased the set could also enter a lottery for a chance to win tickets to a Cardcaptor Sakura-themed bus tour of Taipei, which will be held this coming weekend.

Sadly, June 10 appears to have been the final day on which the Cardcaptor Sakura pizza was available. Considering how much visible effort went into the design of the pizza and its packaging, a run of less than a week seems awfully short, so maybe Pizza Hut Taiwan be bringing it back again in the future or letting Pizza Huts in other countries offer it too. Even if this was the last we’ll see of the Cardcaptor Sakura pizza, though, it’s a good bet that it won’t be too long until Pizza Hut Taiwan comes up with another crazy yet compelling culinary creation.

