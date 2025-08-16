Peach John’s Master’s Bra design draws inspiration from an official national treasure of Japan.

Japanese lingerie maker Peach John likes to incorporate artistic flourishes into its intimate apparel, and especially so with its Master’s Bra series, which draws inspiration from the grand masters of the art world whose have left their mark on history with their iconic works. For the series’ latest design, Peach John is taking its cues from none other than the piece of artwork that’s considered by scholars to be the very first manga.

The Choju-giga, or the Choju-jinbutsu-giga, to use its full name, was painted all the way back in the 11th century. A series of picture scrolls, it depicts rabbits, frogs, monkeys, and other animals wrestling, frolicking, and otherwise horsing around. The use of inked artwork to create a series of humorous scenes of anthropomorphized characters is seen as a distant forefather of the manga of modern Japan.

Peach John’s bra and panty set recreates artwork from the first scroll of the Choju-giga, which was painted in the late Heian period and is now an officially designated national treasure of Japan, dividing its time between the Tokyo and Kyoto National Museums.

Coinciding with the release of the Choju-giga lingerie on August 13, Peach John is also once again offering their Fujin and Raijin lingerie set, based on the 18th century Wind God and Thunder God folding screen paintings of Edo period artist Ogata Korin.

By nature of reproducing famous works of art, Peach John’s Master’s Bras customarily feature an asymmetrical design. In the case of the Fujin Raijin bra, the billowing cloth being held by the Fujin wind god and crackling ring of lightning surrounding the Raijin thunder god stretch subtly beyond the regular upper curvature of the bra, adding a touch of playfulness to the cultural significance of the cups’ design. The gold color of the base material, meanwhile, represents the gold covering of the original folding screen.

Joining these two Japanese classics in the Master’s Bra lineup is a work from the western art world, Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Peach John often uses luxurious lace in its glamourous designs, but here the material is especially appropriate, as it’s meant to evoke the original painting’s undulating post-impressionist brushstrokes.

Prices are identical regardless of design, with the bras being 4,500 yen (US$30) and bottoms, either short-style panties or thongs, 2,100 yen. For the first time, Peach John is also offering non-wire bra versions (3,800 yen)…

…and, if you want to share the fashion even with people who aren’t going to see you in your lingerie, there are long-sleeve pullover tops (3,800 yen) too.

▼ Though they are still rather sheer.

The entire lineup is available now at Peach John physical locations and can also be ordered through the chain’s online store (bras here, shorts here, thongs here, non-wire bras here, and tops here).

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Wikipedia/File Upload Bot (Magnus Manske), Wikipedia/Calksmods

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!