Now you can wear your love of classical art on your chest with The Birth of Venus panties and bra!

Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design. But would you have ever expected them to take a classical work of art like Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and put it on a bra and panties?

Well, they did! Meet the Peach John Boticelli Green lingerie.

Featuring one of the most famous Italian Renaissance paintings, this lingerie is almost like a work of classical art all on its own. The main images of the painting are depicted on the bra (4,378 yen/US$36.06) over a base of sea green to represent the spring ocean depicted in the painting, so there’s no mistaking the inspiration behind this unique lingerie set.

On the left cup is Venus herself, standing on her scallop shell with her hand to her chest and holding her golden hair, flanked by one of her attendants holding a cloak for her. On the right is the wind god Zephyr holding a young woman as they blow Venus to shore.

They’re meticulously embroidered on to the cups of the bra, giving it quite a luxurious feel. The lacey border on the cups and the decorative straps give the embroideries the feel of being in a frame, and the lightly translucent back strap is equal parts sexy and pretty.

It’s not only beautiful but also functional, as it has an L-shaped wire supporting the cup as well as removable padding inside the cups, providing a nice lift and great support. It’s available in a range of sizes, from B to F cup, with underbust sizes available in 65, 70, and 75.

The matching panties have the same blue base color and are printed with a scattering of the roses that blow around Zephyr and his companion, making for a more subtle connection to The Birth of Venus. With their lacey frills, they have a delicate, fleeting femininity that you (or your partner) may not be able to resist. They come in a bikini and a thong (1,628 yen each), depending on your preferences. The bikini is available in small, medium, and large, while the thong is available in an S/M size and a M/L size.

These pieces are part of the Peach John line of lingerie called “Kyosho no Bra”, or “Master’s Bras”, which include lingerie embroidered with other famous works of art like Monet, Alphonse Mucha, Pieter Bruegel, Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, and even Hokusai. We’re looking forward to finding out what work of art they’re going to recreate next!

You can purchase both the bra and the panties (in the style or your choice) from Peach John’s online shop. If you’re an art fan, you won’t want to miss the chance to wear this classic painting!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]