I mean, if I were a mother, I’d appreciate it.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s once again time to think of a present to repay the person who gave you the very gift of life. That’s a pretty big thing when you think about it, so a cliche gift like flowers might not seem to cut it. Why not give her something truly unique, something that shows you really put thought into the gift, and something that tastes great served on a bowl full of piping hot rice?

Leading beef bowl chain Yoshinoya has just the thing with their lineup of Mother’s Day gift sets sold through their online shop. The showcase item of it is the Yoshinoya Gratitude Bowl. This bowl is made of fine Arita ware porcelain and decorated in Yoshinoya’s distinctive patterns, along with the kanji characters for “Gratitude” written in gold lettering.

Nothing says you appreciate your mother like a bowl that literally and explicitly says you appreciate your mother. It comes in a box shaped like a Yoshinoya bowl along with six packets of Yoshinoya beef bowl meat and seasoning for 6,600 yen (US$41), and for an additional 2,000 yen, they’ll even throw in a pair of official Yoshinoya chopsticks made of traditional Wakasa lacquerware.

That’s all well and great, but the reality is not everyone has maintained a stellar relationship with their mother. So, some might feel a bowl with “Gratitude” emblazoned on it is a little much, but still want to give something that says, “Hey, Mom. You’re kinda alright sometimes.” Luckily, Yoshinoya has that covered too, with three types of Yoshinoya meat and seasoning pouch sets.

All the favorites are there, from beef and pork bowls to grilled chicken and beef hotpot bowls. There’s even one with some fried chicken.

By the way, you might recall that Yoshinoya also has a brand of skincare products called Speedia. They’re also selling various sets, including products such as ostrich oil serum mist, hand milk, booster oil, and moisture masks, for prices ranging from 3,300 to 9,020 yen.

Personally, I’d have to think any mother would be a little upset if you got them a skincare set when there are perfectly good bags of saucy meats available, so make sure you choose wisely. But whatever you do end up getting for her, Yoshinoya will also provide their signature brand of wrapping paper and a thank-you card as well.

Just imagine your mother’s eyes open wide as that cattle-horn-gift-wrapped package of love and pre-cooked meat arrives on her doorstep. It’s surely enough to make those hours of labor all worth it.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!