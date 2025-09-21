No one tell Pocky about this, OK?

The day 11 November is seen as an auspicious one, ripe with marketing potential. Of course, you have a bunch of number ones, which is aces, and in Japanese a pair of ones can be read as ii, which sounds just like the Japanese word for “good.” As result, you may see a lot of companies holding special sales on that day and more.

For example, in 2019, snack maker Yaokin declared this date to be Umaibo Day, named after their signature puffed corn sticks sold cheaply and in plentiful flavors. The holiday was established on the snack’s 40th anniversary, and its date was chosen because when written as 11/11, it looks like a big pile of Umaibo sticks.

Long-time readers of our website or general fans of Japanese pop-culture trivia might also be aware that Pocky Day falls on the same date and for much of the same reason. However, before you go accusing Umaibo Day of ripping off Pocky Day, I’m not so sure they Pocky was the first either. In fact, the Japan Anniversary Association has 66 registered holidays on 11 November, including several other elongated foods.

Here they all are for your reading enjoyment:

Cheer Up Japan with Gifts Day, Delicious School Lunch Day, Japanese Taiko Day, Tabasco Sauce Day, Yagai Pencil Day, Wi-Fi Router Inspection Day, WY WY! Anniversary, Razorfish Day, Splendid Garden Eel Day, Dental Implant Health Maintenance Day, Hair Donation Day, Fish Sausage Day, Gobochi Day, Chipmunk Day, Tochikukan Stand-up Udon and Ramen Day, Hybrid Carrier Day, Smiling One for All Day, Double Soft Day, Yan Yan Tsukebo Day, Kirin Ichiban Shibori Day, Drawing Dreams Balloon Art Day, Bo Ramen Day, Kitpas Day, Itadakimasu & Yamasu Day, Noodle Day, Umaibo Day, Stick Pan Day, Club Tourism & Solo Traveler Day, Totonoe Day, Iwashita New Ginger Day, Ion Liquid Day, Kimishan Boiled & Dried Sardine Day, YEG Day, Hero Day, Puppy Gift Day, Prosciutto Day, Kushikatsu Tanaka Day, Rice Power No. 11 Day, Plasmacluster Day, Good Veterinarian Day, Bass Day, Samurai Day, Takuan Day, Garden Eel Day, Suit Select Day, Women with Beautiful Eyelashes Day, Good Encounters Day, Jackpot Day, Steamed Pork Bun Day, Beautiful Eyelashes Day, Roll-chan Day, Standing Bar Day, Nails Day, Couples in Matching Outfits Day, Cats the Musical Day, Copywriters’ Day, Mirror Day, Caregivers’ Day, Jewelry Day, Pocky & Pretz Day, Magnetism Day, Soccer Day, Kiritanpo Day, Origami Day, Salmon Day, and Mushrooms of Nagano Prefecture Day

As we can see, it’s quite a busy day, what with Splendid Garden Eel Day and Garden Eel Day both falling on 11 November. Perhaps realizing this, Yaokin has decided to make their Umaibo Day celebration span months, with some interesting prizes as well.

First, the story of Umaibo Day begins at a regular Japanese summer festival, where suddenly a golden statue of the Umaibo mascot descended from the heavens.

It was learned that this statue absorbed the positive energy of dancing and designing traditional festival wear, like happi coats and yukata robes.

If given enough energy, it will return to the sky and leave behind blessings unto thee.

So, people from all over Japan are invited to design their own happi or yukata and enter it into the Umaibo Festival contest between now and Umaibo Day. Official blank outfits and entry forms can be downloaded from the official Umaibo Festival website, and once your design is complete, it can be submitted by mail or electronically on the same site.

▼ Or you could just download everything from here.

Of the entries, 11 winners will receive an official Umaibo happi, and another 11 will get the official Umaibo yukata for their wardrobes.

▼ The Umaibo Happi

▼ The Umaibo Yukata

Also, three very lucky winners will get their own designs converted into real happi or yukata that they can wear.

It’s a great contest, but only the very beginning of the Umaibo Festival. While they’re hinting at something big happening on 11 November, other special events and contests are also planned between now and 11 January. It’s enough to make you forget Prosciutto Day falls on the same date.

