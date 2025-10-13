Enjoy the lit-up structures of an important shrine inside of Ueno Park this autumn complete with special omamori and more.

Ueno Park is usually known as one of the best places in Tokyo to view cherry blossoms in the spring, but the park’s dazzling fall foliage is also nothing to scoff at. This year, the park will also receive its own literal glow-up when a special illumination event titled “The Night of Light when Dreams Come True” takes place at Ueno Toshogu Shrine within its grounds from October 25 through November 9 every night between 5 and 7 p.m.

Established in 1627, many of Ueno Toshogu’s remaining structures date back to the early days of the Edo Period (1600-1868) and are now designated Important Cultural Properties by the Japanese government.

World-class Japanese light designer Motoko Ishii devised the special lighting equipment that was installed at the shrine last November, much of which serves to enhance the golden nature of the buildings with a soft glow.

Visitors will be able to admire the intricate details of various shrine carvings at night thanks to the illumination.

The pathway leading up to the main shrine building will be lit up with a stunning variety of colors.

Even the goshinboku sacred tree and rock garden on the grounds will be illuminated by their own soft yellow light.

Tying in with the theme of the event, omamori amulets specifically for making your dreams come true will be on sale for 800 yen (US$5.25) each. Their special design features a starry sky with a shooting star and two dragons flying over the roof of the main shrine hall. The dragons are actually important lore at Ueno Toshugu, deriving from the two dragon carvings that grace the shrine’s large karamon Chinese-style gate. Legend says that they take to the skies every night, just as depicted on the amulets.

In addition, a special goshuin shrine seal will also be available for 1,300 yen for the duration of the illumination event. The seal’s deep green paper is decorated with intricate gold foil and features fall foliage over a full moon as well as one of the dragons. Its iridescent colors will leave anyone spellbound.

Finally, special lanterns are also available for free rental, though numbers are limited. A unique detail is that each lantern projects the Tokugawa family crest on the ground directly beneath it.

Admission to the Night of Light when Dreams Come True illumination event at Ueno Toshogu Shrine is 700 yen for adults and 300 yen for children of elementary school-age. Those younger than that can enter for free.

