Ryu takes on Gouki Nalds and Chun-Li battles Smile Guile.

McDonald’s Japan recently teased a collaboration with Street Fighter video game franchise, posting a series of silhouette images that fans of the video game series immediately recognized as belonging to its cast of globe-trotting martial artists. With the not-really-a-mystery solved, McDonald’s is now ready to put the characters against each other in hand-to-hand, burger ingredient-to-burger ingredient battles showing off its new Street Fighter-inspired menu items.

The Street Burger lineup consists of three sandwiches, with the first saluting series protagonist Ryu. As a teriyaki burger, the Roasted Garlic Mayo Egg Teriyaki uses one of the signature sauces of Ryu’s homeland of Japan, and the presence of tamarijoyu, a kind of aged soy sauce with a deeper, richer flavor, speaks to Ryu’s never-ending quest to improve himself.

If you’re wondering why Ryu’s opponent in the above video, the character known in the West as Akuma, is called “Gouki Nalds,” it’s because Akuma’s original name in Japanese Street Fighter games is Gouki (pronounced with a long O vowel sound), which Capcom changed for overseas markets, likely to avoid a short U mispronunciation that would make it sound like an anti-Asian slur. The “Nalds” is simply sticking the end of “McDonald’s” onto Gouki’s name.

▼ Other bits of trivia: Though the background color matches the initial version of Street Fighter II, the “Round 1” font is from Super Street Fighter, and Ryu’s character portrait from before the fight begins is taken from Street Fighter II: Champion Edition.

Next up: Chun-Li’s You Lin Ji Mayo Chicken.

This one takes its cues from a Chinese fried chicken dish that’s a mainstay at Chinese restaurants in Japan. For the Street Burger, a fried chicken cutlet is seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger, then giving a finishing touch of sweet mayonnaise.

▼ Chun-Li unleashing Hundred You Lin Ji Kicks against Smile Guile’s (a nod to McDonald’s “free smiles” menu listing) Mayo Booms.

And rounding out the Street Burger Trio is the return of McDonald’s popular “Torichi,” or Triple Cheeseburger.

This one is presented as Ken’s Street Burger. Why Ken? Maybe because all those slices of cheese are supposed to resemble his long, blond hair. Or maybe it’s because Ken hails from the U.S., and you can’t get more American than a triple cheeseburger. Or maybe it’s because Ken, as the wealthiest of all the Street Fighter characters, can afford to splurge for the 590 yen (US$4) Torichi, while Ryu and Chun-Li have to stick to tighter budgets and their Street Burgers are just 470 yen.

▼ By the way, it looks like the corner butcher shop from Chun-Li’s Street Figther II, which was in business since at least 1991, has closed down and been replaced by a McDonald’s branch.

Tweeting a replay to the above tweet from the McDonald’s Japan official Twitter account with the hashtag #マックから期間限定ストリートバーガーズ (“limited-time Street Burgers from McDonald’s) will enter you into a drawing choosing 100 winners who’ll each receive a 1,000-yen McDonald’s prepaid gift card. Also joining the menu during the Street Fighter promotion is an apple-flavored energy drink, the McFizz Overflowing Energy (300 yen or 380 yen as an ice cream float) which comes in a cup with Ryu and Ken throwing hadoukens at each other and life bars above them.

The videos also show other members of the Street Fighter II cast, but so far no sandwiches or drinks for them have been announced.

The Street Burgers go on sale October 22.

