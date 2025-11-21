Cutlery, mugs, tumblers and MiiR bottles sparkle in this dazzling new collection.

The end of the year is a magical time in Japan, when cities sparkle with brighly lit illuminations. Starbucks is now capturing that holiday spirit in its latest Christmas Collection, dubbed “Moments of Joy“, with sparkly details mimicking the city lights and bringing joy and festive fun to the proceedings.

This new range has some surprises in store for customers, with a set of cutlery and a couple of furry bags in the mix, alongside a wide selection of tumblers and mugs with dazzling gold details.

So let’s take a closer look at all the items in the range, starting with the Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, which is priced at 3,300 yen (US$20.96) and comes in a beautiful box for gift-giving.

Next, we have the Heat-Resistant Glass Mug Medal (355 millilitres; 3,100 yen), which has the iconic mermaid glistening on a medallion.

Green-and-gold is a classic festive combination, and Starbucks uses them in carefully designed measures to create a mug and reusable cup that catch the eye in any situation.

▼ Mug Medal Green (355 millilitres; 2,900 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup Green (473 millilitres; 550 yen)

The reusable cup is sold both on its own or as a set with a Santa Bearista drink hole cap stopper for 1,200 yen.

Next up, we have a couple of stainless steel bottles made in collaboration with American lifestyle brand MiiR, which specialises in stainless steel drinkware, hydration bottles, apparel, and coffee accessories.

▼ Handle Lid Stainless Steel Bottle MiiR (591 millilitres; 6,750 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Tumbler MiiR (591 millilitres; 6,200 yen)

Heading over to the cute side for a moment, we have the Cold Cup Tumbler Ribbon (710 millilitres; 3,500 yen), which cleverly adopts the ribbon cookie used in the Starbucks holiday Frappuccino and transforms it into a straw accessory.

If sparkly Starbucks tumblers are more your thing, then you’ll want to invest in the Stainless Steel Tumbler with Rhinestones (473 millilitres; 19,500 yen)

For sparkles at a significantly lower price point, we have the Can-shaped Stainless Steel Bottle, Glitter Grey (355 millilitres; 4,400 yen)…

▼…and the Glitter Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Bottle (444 millilitres; 4,750 yen).



Moving on to the gift cards section, there are three beautifully designed items to choose from.

▼ Champagne Gold Beverage Card (750 yen)

▼ Champagne Gold Mini Cup Gift (1,150 yen)

▼ Champagne Gold Mini Pouch Gift (1,500 yen)

And finally, we have two cosy bags to keep your bottles and tumblers nice and snug throughout the winter months.

▼ Bottle Shoulder Bag Beige Fur (2,950 yen)

▼ Bottle Shoulder Bag Grey Fur (2,950 yen)

The Starbucks holiday collection is filled with so many treats it’ll be hard to choose just one as a holiday gift, but as always, we’ll have to act fast to secure them as they’re likely to sell out when they’re released online at 8:00 p.m. on 25 November, and in stores around Japan from 26 November.

Source, images: Press release

