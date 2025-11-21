Tomica’s latest dreams include the personal vehicles of Frieza and the Ox-King.

Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy doesn’t limit itself to brand-new car models for its die-cast Tomica line. Sure, they release detailed little replicas of the latest fun and sporty automobiles, but they also like to highlight classic vehicles that have gone on to have iconic status among fans.

And that philosophy isn’t limited to real-world cars, either. The Dream Tomica sub-brand draws inspiration from anime/manga series, and Takara Tomy has just released two new die-cast Dragon Ball rides.

First up is the Hover Pod of one of anime’s most charismatic villains, Frieza. As a flying machine, this is a little outside Tomica’s usual focus of wheeled transportation, so the designers have opted for a clever transparent base piece to create the illusion of the pod floating in the air.

If you’d prefer something from a more benign owner, there’s also now a Tomica version of the Ox-King’s Hovercar which he loans to Goku and his friends early in the heroes’ journey.

Unlike Frieza’s pod, this one does have wheels. They’re tucked underneath, with no visible wheel arches, to help keep up the hovercraft appearance, but will allow you to scoot the Ox-King’s car across your desk or floor.

The chunky yet rounded aesthetic is a great example of the sort of design work that Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama became famous for, delivering a dose of nostalgia for fans of his work in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s in particular.

This is actually the third round of the Dragon Ball/Tomica crossover, with Frieza’s pod and the Ox-King’s car joining Goku’s cloud in the lineup. All of the Dragon Ball Dream Tomica cars are priced at 1,320 yen (US$8.80) and can be ordered through the Takara Tomy Mall online store here.

