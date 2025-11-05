Tomica dreams of sushi now too.

Since 1970, Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy’s Tomica line of diecast cars has been bringing compact but detailed replicas of the world’s coolest cars into fans’ homes. But recently, Tomica’s designers have started dreaming of things beyond the real-life automotive world with their Dream Tomica project.

We’ve seen those dreams materialize in the form of Tomica cars inspired by the films of Studio Ghibli and the Dragon Ball franchise, and now comes something else just as representative of Japan as those beloved anime with the reveal of Sushi Tomica.

Six cars are in the lineup, each an automotive reimagining of a piece of nigiri-style sushi. The car’s body is imagined as a block of pressed rice, but still has ricey representations of head and taillights, plus a rear license plate panel, if you look closely.

Each sushi car has a different “neta,” as sushi toppings are called in Japanese. There’s sushi mainstay maguro (tuna)…

…its upscale variant otoro (extra-fatty tuna)…

…tamago (egg) and ebi (shrimp), friends to sushi neophytes…

…and ika (squid) and anago (conger eel), for those with more adventurous palates.

Adding to the sense of immersion, the Sushi Tomica cars are sized the same as an actual sushi piece…

…and the display stands they’re bundled with are inspired by the plates used at sushi restaurants too.

The lineup goes on sale in late December, priced at 1,100 yen (US$7.35) each. However, in an omakase-order parallel, you don’t get to directly choose what kind of sushi you want, as individual purchases will be done in a blind buy/gacha format. Completionists, though, can opt for a complete box set that guarantees one of each Sushi Tomica car for 6,600 yen, and which can be preordered through the Takara Tomy Mall online store here.

