As newest Metroid game hits store shelves, Nintendo celebrates with cool and clever merch line.

December 4 was a happy day for Metroid fans, and in more ways than one. Not only was it the release date for Metroid Prime 4, a sequel that fans have been waiting 18 years for Nintendo to release, on the same day the company showed off some brand-new, very cool Metroid merch!

Since it first opened, the Nintendo Tokyo specialty shop in downtown Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood has been packed with stuff for fans of almost all of the company’s flagship franchises. Super Mario? The Legend of Zelda? Animal Crossing? Kirby? They’ve all got entire shelves with plushies, accessories, and other memorabilia. Even fans of Pikmin and Splatoon are well served.

However, until now there’s been an almost complete lack of Metroid merch, save for a minor blip following the release of Metroid Dread 2021 when a simple T-shirt, tote bag, pin, clear file, and drink bottle went on offer. Now, though, Nintendo has finally let its creative juices flow, resulting in the bonkers coziness of the Samus arm cannon plushie/nap pillow.

Modeled after the weapon appendage on the right arm of the powered suit worn by Metroid’s heroine, the Metroid Cushion Pillow Arm Cannon, to use its full name, is a soft cover you slip your hand into, letting you use it as a pillow to catch a nap at your desk or table.

But even that might not be the most eye-catching item in the bunch, because there’s also this.

That’s a Metroid-shaped silicon tray, with eight of the extraterrestrial beasties waiting for you to form them. The easiest way to do this is to fill the tray up with ice, then stick it in your freezer until you’ve got a frozen eight-pack of ice Metroids/cubes.

And yes, Nintendo is well aware that experienced gamers will be unable to keep from pretending that they froze these Metroids using the series’ recurring ice beam, so they were thoughtful enough to include a graphic of Samus firing the weapon on the packaging.

▼ You will still have to make your own “Pew! Pew!” sound effects, though.

Since the tray is made of silicone, you can also use it to cook in. While it can’t handle direct contact with an open flame, it’s perfect for baking, and with suitably skillful food coloring technique, you can make some great-looking non-frozen Metroids too!

▼ Oh no! The Metroids are reproducing at an alarming rate! Eating them all is the only way we can be sure of saving humanity.

Of course, we could never bring ourselves to eat, or even hurt, the Baby Metroid, so it gets taken out of the food chain and put onto a key chain.

No doubt as a safety precaution, Nintendo seems to have done something to disable the baby Metroid’s life sucking/absorption capabilities. However, it can now suck up paperclips, apparently though magnetic force.

Aside from functioning as a key ring, the Baby Metroid can be used as a decorative bag or strap accessory…

…or simply hung in a place of honor within your home.

▼ It may have been 31 years ago, but we still haven’t forgotten that you saved our hides in Super Metroid, little buddy.

Other cool things to pick up as part of the collection, perhaps while humming the iconic item discovery piece of music that’s been part of the series since the original Famicom/NES Metroid, include a Morph Ball Pouch…

…drinking glasses with aluminum and acrylic resin accents…

…and a “gadget case” with cool pixel art versions of Samus and the Baby Metroid as the zipper pulls.

And finally, the Metroid drink bottle has been brought back too.

If you’re already counting out exact change for your Metroid silicone mold or arm cannon pillow purchase, they’re 2,640 yen (US$17.25) and 6,600 yen, respectively. Prices for the rest of the lineup are 2,420 yen for the Baby Metroid key ring, 3,520 yen for the Morph Ball pouch, 4,400 yen for either the drinking glass set or gadget case, and 4,950 yen for the drink bottle.

All of the items are listed as being exclusive to the Nintendo Tokyo store, implying they’re not available at the Nintendo Osaka, Kyoto, or Fukuoka stores, but can also be ordered through the My Nintendo Store online shop here.

Source: My Nintendo Store via Denfaminico Gamer

Top image: My Nintendo Store

Insert images: My Nintendo Store (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!