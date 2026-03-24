New “Greedy Sandwich” with cherry blossom pink bread takes classic Australian and Kiwi party food to new levels.

If you’re a sandwich purist who only believes in traditional fillings, then Japan’s fruit-filled cream sandwiches will have long mystified you. Now, though, there’s a new sandwich that’ll have you gripping the edge of your seat in fear, as it pushes the boat out even further with its fillings.

▼ Say hello to the Chocolate Sprinkles Whipped Cream Sandwich.

This startling product is part of the chain’s new “7-Eleven Greedy Sandwich” line, a range that could be seen as a direct response to local claims that 7-Eleven tends to skimp on its sandwich fillings.

There’s certainly no skimping here, as this sandwich is so full it’s bulging at the sides, and what it contains will have you bulging at the eyes, as it’s filled with colourful chocolate sprinkles. If you’re from Australia or New Zealand, a sandwich like this will be slightly less of a shock, as it looks similar to fairy bread, a staple of childhood parties that consists of buttered sliced bread topped with sprinkles.

▼ Aussies and Kiwis have been ahead of the game with sprinkles on bread, but even they won’t have seen anything as extreme as this.

Created with a specially made, fluffy “cherry blossom pink bread“, this sandwich pairs sprinkles with whipped cream for an eye-catching treat that not only delivers excitement in appearance and flavour but in texture as well. The moist, chewy texture of the bread contrasts beautifully with the smoothness of the whipped cream, while the sprinkles provide an enticing crunch that’ll keep you coming back for more.

With spring being the time for new jobs and school years in Japan, this unprecedented sandwich is perfectly timed for a season of new beginnings. Its colour is designed to bring a smile to your face, and is especially suited to rewarding yourself with after a tough day or as a treat for loved ones during celebratory get-togethers.

7-Eleven says the new sandwich was born from the chain’s desire to see “how far we could push the boundaries of dessert satisfaction and convenience store affordability” and after being met with immense popularity online following test sales, it’s now ready for a nationwide release.

Priced at 213 yen (US$1.34), the Chocolate Sprinkles and Whipped Cream Sandwich looks set to become the next viral must-buy convenience store treat to flood your socials, and it will be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide (excluding Okinawa) from 31 March.

Source, images: Press release

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