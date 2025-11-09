Lapras’ latest collaboration with the region it’s an ambassador for is now ready to receive fans and provide squeals of joy.

Since 2016, Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region has had a special relationship with the Pokémon Lapras. The Tohoku prefectures of Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima suffered severe damage during the 2011 March 11 earthquake and tsunami, and in order to help encourage tourism to the areas which were ready to start receiving visitors again, the Lapras encounter rate in Pokémon GO was increased for those playing in the region.

Since then, Lapras’ connection to Miyagi in particular has deepened, with the species becoming the official ambassador Pokémon for the prefecture, and that’s led to the opening of a brand-new Lapras Park.

Lapras Park is actually a park within a park, as it’s a play area located within Moririn Kasenuma Park, which is itself in the Miyagi town of Rifu. Standing tall in the center is a Lapras that’s so big, it’s actually bigger than the creature’s official Pokédex dimensions. The main Lapras Park Lapras is 4 meters (13 feet, 1 inch) tall, whereas according to the Pokédex the species usually only grows to a height of 2.5 meters.

The extra-large Lapras isn’t there just to look cool, either. As Poké scholars are well aware, Lapras loves to have people ride on its back as it swims around the seas, and so the sides of the statue’s shell have grips to use to climb up to the top, and there’s a slide around back for when you’re ready to come down.

The park also has a smaller Lapras. This one isn’t for climbing, though. Instead there’s a space for kids to climb inside as the Pokémon rocks back and forth.

You’ll spot even more Lapras (Laprases? Lapri?) here and there around the park…

…and they’re not the only Water-types waiting for fans to come and play with them, as there’s also a ridable Mantyke, Torkoal, and Sharpedo trio.

Five Wigletts can also be found around the park, three by a series of musical play chimes…

…one chilling by itself…

…and the last hiding out inside this seashell-style dome.

In addition, Lapras Park is home to the newest Pokéfuta/Pokémon manhole cover, showing Lapras, Mantyke, Swanna, and Staryu.

Even for fans too big to play on the slides, swings, and other equipment themselves, a visit to the park is sure to be fun for anyone who loves Pokémon, and the planners knew that people will be snapping lots of photos, which is why they made sure to install a camera stand for selfies.

Lapras Park in Kasenuma, to use its full official name, is open to the public as of October 31. And if you want even more Pokémon parks to put on your Japan travel itinerary, don’t forget about Chansey Park in Fukushima and Sandshrew Park in Tottori.

Park information

Lapras Park in Kasenuma / ラプラス公園 in かせぬま

Located inside Moririn Kasenuma Park / モリリン加瀬沼公園

Address: Miyagi-ken, Miyagi-gun, Rifu-cho, Kase Shintsutsumashita

宮城県宮城郡利府町加瀬新堤下

Moririn Kasenuma Park official website

Source: Pokémon official website via Sendai Keizai Shimbun

Images: Pokémon official website

