Hadouken Pasta also on the menu at themed cafes celebrating Capcom art and history exhibition.

Back in October, video game publisher Capcom caused a stir by teaming up with McDonald’s Japan for a line of Street Fighter hamburgers. It turns out that this was just the beginning of Capcom’s culinary ambitions, though, as it’s got a whole new menu of themed food about to be served up in Tokyo, including hadouken churros!

The Great Capcom Exhibition, also called Capcom Creation, is rolling into Tokyo later this month with displays chronicling the technical and artistic evolutions behind some of the industry’s most enduringly popular series. The Tokyo venue for the traveling event will be Creative Museum Tokyo, located a few blocks east of Tokyo Station, and attached to the event space is a cafe, which will concurrently have a special menu called the Great Capcom Exhibition Food Festival.

Grabbing attention right off the bat are the Hadouken Churros, served in a wrapper showing Street Fighter protagonist Ryu in his classic fireball-launching pose, with a coating of blue chocolate at the tip representing the most famous projectile in the fighting game genre.

Speaking of the hadouken, it’s also the muse for the Hadouken Tomato Pasta.

The styling cue here is the joystick-motion/button-press combination for throwing a hadouken: down, down-forward, and forward with a punch button. While listed as a “pasta” on the menu, the preview photo looks like it might actually be something closer to a risotto, with the sphere at the center of the dish looking like the ball-top of the joysticks that are standard on Japanese arcade game cabinets.

Other highlights of the menu include a hunk of Monster Hunter hamburger steak meat…

…a black pork curry recreating Mega Man’s infamous battle with the Yellow Devil boss in his very first outing on the NES/Famicom…

…a Pheonix Wright bento box with fish, egg, and vegetables covered by a sheet of nori seaweed with cutouts to write the characters 異議あり！, pronounced Igi ari and meaning “Objection!”…

…and a paella inspired by the rural-Spain setting of Resident Evil 4.

As for desserts, the cafe will be happy to whip you up a milky Okami Amaterasu purin (pudding), an Earl Grey Monster Hunter Palico purin…

…or a strawberry sundae, the favorite sweet indulgence of Devil May Cry’s Dante.

Prices for the above main dishes range from 1,890 to 2,980 yen (approximately US$12.50-US$19.50), while the puddings are 1,190 and the strawberry sundae 1,590. Like at a lot of themed cafes in Japan, diners can get character art coasters when placing orders, and in a kindhearted twist, instead of being given out randomly they’re specifically tied to the main dishes and Dante dessert (so, for example, you get the Palico coaster from ordering the Monster Hunter meat, the Ryu one from ordering the Hadouken Pasta, and so on). Spending more than 3,000 yen in total at the cafe also gets you a coaster with all of the characters together.

While tickets are required for the Great Capcom Exhibition itself, you don’t need one to dine at the cafe, and the Hadouken Churros are available to purchase as a takeout item too for 890 yen.

Both the themed cafe and exhibition are scheduled to run from December 20 to February 22.

Related: Great Capcom Exhibition official website, Creative Museum Tokyo official website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!