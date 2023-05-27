Favorite foods and drinks of Street Fighter stars old and new on offer.

Next week, Capcom is releasing Street Fighter 6, the latest installment in the genre-defining video game franchise. But you know what they say, you can’t fight on an empty stomach, and so just ahead of the game’s launch there’s a Street Fighter 6 cafe now open in Japan.

Though Capcom is headquartered in Osaka, it’s Tokyo that’s getting the limited-time cafe, with the Paselabo Tower building, located just across the street from Shinjuku Station, serving as the venue, with a variety of Street Fighter character-themed food, drink, and merch on offer.

Starting things off with the series’ original protagonist, Ryu’s official bios list two things that he likes: martial arts and the sweet red bean gelatin called yokan, a kind of traditional sweet red bean gelatin called yokan. In addition to two yokan blocks, the Ryu’s Favorite Mizu Yokan plate also comes with a dollop of whipped cream and strawberry slices, for 770 yen (US$5.70).

Next we have a dessert for Blanka – oh excuse, me, Blanka-chan, since it’s a cute version of the electricity-spouting mutant who appears on the Blanka-chan Cake (770 yen), a thick pancake confectionary with honey, mango sauce, and even edible flowers!

If you’re looking for a main dish, E. Honda recommends, of course, a pot of chanko nabe, the hearty meat, tofu, and veggie hotpot served at real-world sumo training stables for generations. Specifically, this is the Sumo Chaya Edomon Mini Chanko Nabe (1,210 yen), taking its name from the restaurant Honda owns in-universe.

▼ Though it’s doubtful Honda himself would settle for a “mini” portion.

And in another “Yep, that makes sense” menu moment, there’s Dhalsim’s Spice Curry (1,100 yen).

If you need something to wash down your meal/put out the curry fire, there’s Jamie’s Herbal Bath drink (880 yen), a cinnamon-enhanced iced tea, and “Guile’s Favorite Blend” coffee (660 yen), since the military martial artist/family man is canonically a java fan.

More exuberant in color and flavor are Manon’s Beauty Research Drink and Kimberly’s Pop Gelatin Drink (both 880 yen). The former is a mix of Ramune and pink lemonade, with a piece of passionfruit chocolate floating at the top, while the latter is a soda with popping candy and various gelatin flavors such as peach.

And last, Luke’s Fresh Drink (880 yen) is a virgin cocktail of soda, lemon, blue curacao syrup, and mimosa orange gelatin.

As is standard for game/anime-themed cafes in Japan, there’s an array of artwork coasters. You get one, at random, for each food or drink item you order, with 19 designs in total.

Each diner also gets an A3-size (29.7 x 42 centimeters [ 11.7 x 16.5 inches]) poster, randomly chosen from a set of five.

And if you want to head home with even more souvenirs, there are drink-stirring sticks for 990 yen each and whole slew of 660-yen stickers, mostly with Japanese-text versions of the characters’ catchphrases.

▼ You get to choose your stick, but the stickers are blind buys. Note that they don’t go on sale until May 31.

The Street Fighter 6 Cafe is open now and runs until June 30. Reservations can be made online here.

Restaurant information

Street Fighter 6 Cafe / ストリートファイター６カフェ

Venue: Paselabo Tower Shinjuku / パセラボタワー新宿店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-36-1

東京都新宿区新宿３丁目３６−１

Website

Reservations

Source, images: Paselabo

