Ever wanted to eat a Fluffy Bunny Dango? Now’s your chance.

Japan is all about Monster Hunter since the release of the series’ latest sequel, Sunbreak. As such, Japan’s Capcom Cafes in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro and Saitama’s Koshigoya are decked out to celebrate Sunbreak’s release between August 26 and October 6, 2022.

They recently revealed the special collaboration menu, which features a ton of drink, meal, and dessert options, as well as character goodies like coasters and postcards. Here are some of the highlights!

1. Malzeno’s Black Pasta (1,870 yen [US$13.70])

2. Lunagaron’s Refreshing Ramune Kakigori (1,540 yen)

3. Fluffy Bunny Dango Set (1,540 yen)

4. Malzeno’s Blood Blight Drink (880 yen)

5. Find the Hidden Utsushi! Green Tea (880 yen)

6. Palamute’s Hot Cocoa (880 yen)

7. Chichae’s Frozen Yogurt (880 yen)

There are plenty more menu items besides the seven pictured above, including Garangolm Doughnuts, Gore Magala Calzones, Astalos Paralyzing Eggplant Tantanmen Noodles, Palico Houjicha Tea Parfaits, and more.

In addition, you can add a Fluffy Bunny Dango cup and plate set to certain menu items for 3,300 yen extra, like the Fluffy Bunny Dango Set.

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the bonus goodies! You’ll get the above-pictured lunch mat free with a meal purchase.

For every drink purchase, you’ll get one of 10 Sunbreak-themed coasters, including 2 mystery designs. These are randomly selected, so test your luck!

And for every 3,000 yen you spend, you’ll be able to choose one of 19 different complimentary postcard designs.

You can reserve seats online for either the Saitama or Ikebukuro locations between now and the end date in October. Celebrate Sunbreak with all of your senses, then sleep it off the food coma with the Furious Rajang pillow!

Restaurant location

Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro Branch / カプコンカフェ 池袋店

Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi-Ikebukuro 1-30-3 Grand Scape Ikebukuro 3F

東京都豊島区東池袋1-30-3 グランドスケープ池袋 3F

Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (last order 9 p.m.)

Reservations

Capcom Cafe (Aeon Lake Town Branch) / カプコンカフェ（イオンレイクタウン店）

Saitama-ken Koshigaya-shi Lake Town 4-2-2 Aeon Lake Down kaze 3F

埼玉県越谷市レイクタウン4-2-2 イオンレイクタウンkaze 3F

Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (last order 9 p.m.)

Reservations

Source, images: PR Times

