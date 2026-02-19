Manga Plus adds feature that lets fans put manga page art they’ve fallen in love with onto a shirt.

Odds are manga publisher Shueisha didn’t spend all that much time coming up with the Manga Plus name for its online platform. Obviously, couldn’t just call it “Manga,” so they needed a linguistic accouterment for what they were offering, and “Plus” implies some sort of vague but positive potential, right?

However, now there really is a significant addition to Manga Plus’ offerings, since in addition to manga, they’re now in the T-shirt business, with a new service that lets you choose from hundreds of pieces of manga artwork to make a fashion statement with. What’s more, the designs aren’t series logos or random pieces of key art. Instead, the Manga Plus T-Shirt Maker lets you pick actual pages from the manga to be printed on the garment.

The service looks to be seamlessly integrated into the Manga Plus reader. When looking at an eligible page, a “Create” button, with a T-shirt icon, will appear at the right edge of the screen. Tap that, and you’ll be taken to a page with a mockup of a T-shit with the page artwork across the front, with selectable previews of what it’ll look like with your choice of white, gray, black, or navy blue fabric.

Both color and black-and-white pages can be chosen, and double-page layouts are available too. The Manga Plus T-Shirt Maker is launching with over 270 series to choose artwork from, and while not every single page can be made into a shirt, you’ve still got more options than you could ever fit in a single closet. With Shueisha being the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, you can get shirts with pages from worldwide mega-hits including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, My Hero Academia, and One Piece, fan favorites like Spy x Family, Oshi no Ko, and The Elusive Samurai, and even more obscure titles such as Drunk Bullet, Eunich of Empire, and Excuse Me Dentist, It’s Touching Me. A complete list of available series can be found here.

▼ Just a portion of the series to choose from

Shirts are priced at US$39.99, and are printed in/shipped from Japan. The artwork and text used for the shirts are all taken from the manga’s initial, Japanese-language serialized run, though ironically the Manga Plus T-Shirt Maker shirts are only available for purchase from countries where the Manga Plus online manga platform is available, meaning fans in North America, South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia can purchase the shirts, but residents of Japan cannot.

Source: Manga Plus (1, 2) via Anime News Network/Ken Iikura-Gross

Top image: Manga Plus

Insert images: Manga Plus (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!