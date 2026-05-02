Lipton caters to the Japanese market with an exclusive new dessert beverage.



Lipton has come a long way since it was founded by Sir Thomas Lipton in Scotland in 1871, expanding to become known as a leading tea brand in countries around the world, including Japan.

Like many big global brands, Lipton specifically caters to the Japanese market with exclusive offerings you won’t find anywhere else, and right now there’s a new release that will have tea connoisseurs clutching their china teacups.

Called Lipton Purin Milk Tea, this new beverage is designed to taste like purin, a popular Japanese custard pudding that’s similar to a crème caramel. Consisting of a smooth, silky custard base topped with a layer of bittersweet caramel sauce, purin are typically served chilled and can be found in stores, cafes and many a home refrigerator.

While purin isn’t commonly served with a side of tea, Lipton is here to prove that the flavours work well together, saying this milk tea is inspired by the taste of old-fashioned pudding, and features a rich eggy flavour with slightly bitter caramel.

“Eggy flavour” might not sound all that appealing to purin first-timers, but it’s used in the sense that it provides a rich, custard-like mouthfeel, which is part of what makes purin so popular.

The dessert-like milk tea is said to evoke the taste of a classic, traditional pudding, with carefully selected fragrant and flavourful tea leaves crafting a perfect balance between the main components.

After trying Lipton’s Pancake Tea Latte in 2024, we’re looking forward to seeing if the new Purin Milk Tea is just as mind-bendingly delicious, and it will be available at stores around Japan from 12 May, at a recommended retail price of 184 yen (US$1.15).

Source, images: PR Times

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