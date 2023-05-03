Japan’s Big Four fireworks craftsmen bring a one-of-a-kind performance from vision to reality against the breathtaking backdrop of Mt. Fuji.

The second annual Zekkei Hanabi (“Superb View Fireworks”) Mt. Fuji event was held on Saturday, April 22 at the Fujiten Snow Resort in Yamanashi Prefecture. Celebrating 10 years since Mt. Fuji became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2013, the show lasted just over an hour, from 6:35 to 7:40 p.m., and dazzled the audience with its spectacular displays set against the backdrop of Japan’s highest mountain.

▼ Watch the highlights here then scroll down for some snapshots.

The event had an attendance limit of approximately 2,000 people, roughly 30 percent of whom came from overseas. Tickets were sold in a tiered system, with car passes going for 2,000 yen (US$14.70) per vehicle and ultimate VIP seats for 100,000 yen per seat, which included an exclusive dining experience.

The day of the event was marked by thick clouds, but miraculously, Mt. Fuji revealed itself just when it mattered the most. That was extremely good news for the masters behind the craft, Japan’s Big Four longstanding producers of fireworks with over 500 years of experience behind them: Beniya Aoki Fireworks, Isogai Fireworks, Kikuya Obata Fireworks, and Saiki Fireworks.

Different combinations of the fireworks makers came together to produce a vibrant story of pyrotechnic displays over eight acts, all with Mt. Fuji illuminated in the background. The “Prologue” began at dusk, followed by star-mine fireworks in rapid succession. Subsequent displays of starburst fireworks made use of numerous “Size 10” shells (30 centimeters [12 inches]) that formed perfect circles in the night sky. The finale included an original display called “Mt. Fuji Dreamscape” crafted by all four makers with complex, interwoven patterns.

Next year’s Zekkei Hanabi Mt. Fuji series event is already planned for Saturday, April 20, 2024, so make sure you snap up your tickets well ahead of time if you’d like to see the show live. Thankfully, before then, we’ll have all of the summer to look forward to other spectacular fireworks festivals across Japan.

Source, images: PR Times

