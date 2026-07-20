Limited-edition chilled cup combines summer fruit with creamy pudding pieces in new “Delight Me” release.

Starbucks has welcomed the early throes of summer this year with a bevvy of peachy releases, covering Frappuccinos, teas, and fizzy sodas. Now, the chain is giving us a fresh take on the summer fruit, by releasing the Starbucks Delight Me Peach Milk with Creamy Pudding.

This latest flavour in the chain’s chilled cup drink series, which can be found in supermarkets and convenience stores, aims to delight with the rich sweetness of peach. Combined with creamy, mellow, jiggly milk pudding pieces, the drink is said to deliver a decadent yet refreshing fruitiness that’s so satisfying it can be enjoyed like a dessert.

▼ The smoothness of a milky drink, with jiggly textural bursts of a decadent dessert.

Starbucks says the balance between luxurious sweetness and the light, refreshing finish makes the drink ideal for hot summer afternoons or as a relaxing evening treat. With bright pink peach imagery alongside creamy pudding elements, the packaging is said to create the feeling of being invited to “a moment of relaxation”. The gold label gives the drink a premium look, while the side of the cup comes printed with the message “Time to Chill”, to encourage customers to slow down and enjoy the Starbucks moment.

Each cup is set to retail for 250 yen (US$1.54) plus tax, and it will be rolled out at supermarkets across Japan from 21 July, followed by supermarkets a week later, from 28 July. The drink will only be available for a limited time.

Source, images: Press release

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