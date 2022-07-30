Cool down with the help of Eevee and Pikachu this summer.

Baskin-Robbins Japan and Pokémon have done it again with their summer campaign where customers can choose from a selection of Pikachu- and Eevee-themed ice cream, cups, and even some limited merch. Being a team of Pokémon fans here at SoraNews24, we sent our Japanese-language reporter Maro to try out some of the deals.

▼ Who would you rather have as your summer buddy: Pikachu or Eevee?

The collab is featured all over the menu: Pokémon-themed cups with a purchase of a double scoop, Pokémon-themed ice cream cakes, and the Pokémon-themed ice cream pack with adorable summertime artwork on the box and your choice of eight flavors of ice cream inside.

▼ If your summer has been a bit blah, this should cheer you right up.

The pack includes eight ice cream flavors of your choosing, and for an additional 500 yen (US$3.70), you can get an original Pokémon design freezer bag to carry it in (exact prices for the actual pack may vary between stores).

▼ The bag design has Pikachu, Poké Balls, and Eevee.

The ice cream pack is what Maro went with, and of course she got the bag, too. The ice creams inside are in Pokémon-themed cups and can be eaten with the included Pikachu and Eevee spoons.

▼ Can you spot the Pikachu and Eevee-themed ice cream flavors?

The Baskin-Robbins and Pokémon summer campaign also features two brand-new Pokémon-themed ice cream flavors: Pikachu Happy Party and Eevee’s Mofuama ice cream. Maro ordered both flavors in her box, so here’s what she thought of them.

Pikachu Happy Party is a yogurt-based ice cream swirled with apple sorbet, and there are cute Pikachu-themed candies interspersed in the treat.

Maro wasn’t sure whether the candy was sugar or chocolate-based, but it was good either way, and it scored pretty high on the cuteness scale.

Eevee’s Mofuama ice cream is a mix of custard- and choux cream-flavored ice cream swirled with a chocolate ribbon.

Maro thought it tasted a bit like an éclair. If you prefer creamy, sweeter ice cream over fruity or light flavors, this is the one to get.

▼ But wait, there’s more!

Besides the ice cream and special packs, Pokémon-themed ice cream cakes are also something to look out for. Along with the comeback of Eevee-themed ones, there’s also a new “Pokémon Palette 4” cake that features one cake section each for Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, and Gengar.

This deal will be around Baskin-Robbins Japan until August 31, so use it as a way to cool down and stay full this hot, hot summer! Next up, maybe another New Year’s collab?

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]