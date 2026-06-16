Giant Totoro heads across the Pacific as Ghibli specialty shop opens up in California.

For Studio Ghibli fans, visiting Donguri Kyowakoku, a.k.a. Donguri Republic, is a must while traveling in Japan. The Ghibli specialty shop is filled with an amazing array of merch, and in addition to the expected Totoro and Catbus plushies and keychains they also have items such as No Face soy sauce dispensers, Calcifer lanterns, and other creatively cute interior and fashion items.

Actually, visiting the store is now going to be a must for a whole bunch of Ghibli fans even if they’re not taking a trip to Japan, with the announcement of the opening of the very first Donguri Kyowakoku branch in the U.S.!

Donguri Republic in Los Angeles will be opening this month inside the Del Amo Fashion Center shopping mall. Technically, this means the store will be located in the city of Torrance, but “Donguri Republic in Los Angeles” doesn’t have the same famously fashionable ring to it, and Torrance is still part of Los Angeles County, as well as a short drive from Los Angeles city proper.

The goal is to create the same sense of whimsical wonder that Donguri Republic shoppers in Japan have been enjoying for years, with a strong emphasis on aesthetics and atmosphere. Though they carry merchandise representing the entire Ghibli filmography, Donguri Republic’s store design most closely aligns with the setting of My Neighbor Totoro, and the Los Angeles branch will have the forest spirit and his new friend Mei visible to passersby, inviting them to step inside the forest-like interior.

Donguri Republic branches in Japan usually have a giant Totoro standing by to greet guests, and the L.A. one will as well, though it looks like he’ll be stationed further inside the shop as opposed to his customary by-the-door position in Japan. The preview illustration also implies that, at the very least, photography will be allowed around the big guy.

It’s not clear whether or not Donguri Republic in Los Angeles is looking to exactly match the inventory of its in-Japan counterparts, but the L.A. shop is promising a lineup of over 400 items when it opens, so fans should be able to find plenty of cool stuff. As a matter of fact, as part of the grand opening celebration, shoppers who spend more than US$100 receive a Donguri Republic in Los Angeles tote bag.

▼ The tote bag looks more than a little like a Trader Joe’s bag, and Totoro probably would like you to pick up some nuts and berries on your way home.

And in a cross-promotion, while supplies last shoppers who spend more than $10 and also present their ticket (paper or digital) to one of North American distributor GKids’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 movie screenings can get a film strip reproduction bookmark at the shop.

Technically, Donguri Republic in Los Angeles is a pop-up store, as it’s currently scheduled to run from June 23 to December 31. However, in addition to its branches in Japan, the chain has permanent locations in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan, so if the Los Angeles pop-up turns out to be a big enough hit, it could pave the way to a permanent U.S. branch too.

Shop information

Donguri Republic in Los Angeles

Located inside Del Amo Fashion Center

Address: 3525 West Carson St, Torrance, CA 90503

Open 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. (Monday-Saturday), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sunday)

Runs June 23-December 31

Source, images: PR Times

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