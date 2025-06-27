Catbus and multiple Totoros getting ready to receive guests once again.

There’s more to do at the Tokyo Skytree than take the elevator up to the top of Japan’s tallest spire. The Solamachi entertainment complex at the foot of the tower has an aquarium, a planetarium, and a wide variety of restaurants and specialty shops, and one of those shops that’s opening soon is going to be very special.

Donguri Kyowakoku boasts the biggest selection of Studio Ghibli anime merchandise you’ll find anywhere in Japan, with several items exclusive to the chain. With Ghibli’s movies having built up a global fanbase, Donguri Kyowakoku often has branches in spots that see a lot of international travelers passing through, and until recently the Skytree was one of them. However, this past spring the Solamachi Donguri Kyowakoku closed down for renovations. The work is nearing it’s completion, though, and not only will the shop be open and ready to receive customers again this summer, it’ll look cooler than ever too!

With its name translating to “Acorn Republic,” most Donguri Kyowakoku stores have a woody look to their interiors. The renovated Skytree branch, though, is really committed to this theming. One section of the store will look like a leafy forest, and even feature a special flooring meant to simulate the sensation of walking across soft-packed earth. Waiting among the trees will be a jumbo-sized Catbus, and if you follow the path the Small and Medium Totoros are on, you’ll find their Big Totoro brethren doing what he does best: taking a very cozy-looking nap.

The designers say that another part of the store will have the atmosphere of a cottage outfitted with antique furniture and include a mysterious array of vials and flasks, akin to what you’d see in a witch’s home laboratory.

The Skytree is located in Tokyo’s Shitamachi district, which was the busiest and most bustling part of the city during the Edo period (1603-1868). So while they’re not exclusive to this particular Donguri Kyowakoku branch, you can the store to be well-stocked with Ghibli items that have a traditional Japanese vibe, like the Totoro folding fan and tenugui towel/tapestry seen below.

Donguri Kyowakoku’s Skytree branch’s grand reopening will take place on July 11. And if you’re looking for more sky-related travel destinations in Japan, we’ve got a whole bunch of them right here.

Shop information

Donguri Kyowakoku (Tokyo Skytree Solamachi branch) / どんぐり共和国（東京スカイツリータウン・ソラマチ店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage-1-12, Tokyo Skytree Solamachi East Yard 2nd floor

東京都墨田区押上1-1-2 東京スカイツリータウン・ソラマチ イーストヤード2F

Open 10 a.m-9 p.m.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!