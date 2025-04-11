Making anime dreams come true.

One of the best moments in Studio Ghibli’s 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro comes when star character Mei stumbles in the forest and falls upon the huge, round, soft belly of Totoro. This introduction to the magical forest character fills us with as much warmth as it does Mei, and leaves us wondering what it might be like to lay upon the character’s round belly ourselves.

Luckily for us, that dream is now well within reach, thanks to the My Neighbour Totoro Nap Cushion. Produced by Ghibli’s specialty retail chain, Donguri Kyowakoku, this cushion was initially released a couple of years ago but sold out due to popularity.

Now the cushion is finally back in stock, and ready for you to lay your head upon its approximately 70-centimetre (27.6-inch) long body.

It’s easy to see what made the cushion a sell-out hit, with so many cute details bringing Totoro to life in an adorably sleepy way. The character’s fluffy ears and tail are beautifully replicated, along with the whiskers and talons, but it’s that rotund belly and those sleepy eyes that will have us dozing off in no time.

Cuddling up to Totoro does come at a price, though, as the cushion costs 27,500 yen (US$186,59). For diehard fans, the splurge will be worth it, and it’s considerably cheaper than this three-foot tall Totoro, which will set you back 110,000 yen.

