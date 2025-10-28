The next best thing to carrying a sack full of magical acorns.

Studio Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku has its finger on the pulse when it comes to seasonal releases, and this autumn it’s serving up acorns. It’s an apt release, not only because acorns are a common autumn motif, but because the word for acorn is “donguri” in Japanese (“Kyowakoku” means “Republic”).

There is, of course, one other reason for the appearance of acorns at the chain, and that’s due to their association with the studio’s 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro. In the movie, acorns are used to symbolise the link between nature, childhood curiosity, and the magical world of Totoro, and the sight of them often leads to an exciting discovery in the storyline.

▼ Like when Mei discovers the Small and Medium Totoros after following a trail of acorns into the forest.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Just as young character Mei goes on a journey with the Totoros, we can now enjoy that same sense of adventure, thanks to Donguri’s new Die-Cut Sealable Containers. Sold in a set of three, each container is shaped like an acorn, and features an adorable image on the lid that pays homage to all three Totoros, and their love of acorns.

The 250-millilitre (8.5-ounce) capacity containers measure 12.2 x 9.2 × 4.7 centimetres (4.80 × 3.62 × 1.85 inches), making them ideal for storing small items or using as a bento lunch box.

Made in Japan, and priced at 1,210 yen (US$7.92) for the set, the containers stack neatly for cupboard storage, although they’re so pretty you won’t want to hide them away.

Whether you use them to store small accessories or transport snacks and lunches, the containers’ acorn shapes will put a smile on the face of anyone who sees them.

In Totoro’s world, acorns are treasured items with magical powers just waiting to be unlocked, so lifting the lid on these special boxes will create a sense of mystical intrigue, especially when used for picnics in the great outdoors. Now all we need is for the chain to reinstate its special Acorn Bank, which rewarded points for clean acorns, and we’ll truly feel like we’re living in Totoro’s Forest.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku unless otherwise stated

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!