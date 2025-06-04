Totoro and No Face whisk you away to enchanted worlds.



With the humidity beginning to rise in Japan, Studio Ghibli is here to provide some much needed relief with two folding fans dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away.

The first fan depicts the Totoros from My Neighbour Totoro, in a cooling nighttime forest scene.

Totoro and the smaller Medium Totoro can be seen blowing into their ocarinas as they do in the film.

On the other end of the fan you’ll find the Small Totoros hanging out on a branch, watching the fireworks as many people do during summer in Japan.

The attention to detail continues beneath the design, where you’ll be greeted by charming Totoro cutouts every time you open the fan.

The second design is adorned with camelias and characters from Spirited Away.

No Face stares out from the floral setting as a scattering of Soot Sprites scamper about, carrying their beloved star-shaped komeito candy pieces.

▼ Stretching across the fan is Haku, in dragon form…

▼ …and on the bottom, cutout details tip the hat to natural elements like bamboo leaves.

With fans being an essential everyday item on summer outings, you’ll need a bag to store them in, and there are four varieties to choose from, two of which are new for summer.

▼ The new bags feature No Face, with the kanji “ゆ” (“Yu”) acting as a nod to the bathhouse in the film…

▼ …and Totoro, with a Soot Sprite.

Unfortunately, the blue Totoro bag proved to be so popular that it sold out soon after it was released on 31 May.

However, two designs have been restocked, including one with an image of Totoro, in a traditional yellow-toned Japanese colour known as “yamabuki”.

The final fan bag is an indigo-hued variety featuring No Face, again with the character “ゆ”, but this time the character is looking over its shoulder, in a pose that recalls the moment a cooling wave of water splashes against him during the train journey scene.

The fans retail for 4,070 yen (US$28.33) each and the bags for 1,540 yen each, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while stocks last. If flat fans are more your thing, Studio Ghibli has you covered there too.

