Famous character plays strawberry thief in this new bedtime adventure.

Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated feature film My Neighbour Totoro is not unlike a bedtime story. There’s the mysterious forest setting, magical character encounters and a story arc that ends with a happily-ever-after, so when you fall asleep, any dreams you have are likely to be filled with fun adventures.

▼ If that’s the kind of slumber you want for your child, then you’ll want to take a look at Studio Ghibli’s dreamy new bedding set.

This baby bedding comes in an adorable “Strawberry Picking” pattern. The name is somewhat reminiscent of William Morris’ famous “Strawberry Thief” print, but instead of a bird plucking a strawberry from the vine, it features Totoro holding the berry aloft in both hands with wide-eyed wonder as a trio of Soot Sprites look on.

The 10-piece set has everything you need to make baby comfortable, and it can be used in a crib or the living room, or even packed up for overnight stays. The comfort starts with the “shikibuton” (敷き布団”), which acts as the base futon or mattress, followed by a soft, quilted mattress pad for baby to lie on, and a waterproof sheet to protect against accidents.

▼ The futon mattress measures 120 x 70 centimetres (47.2 × 27.6 inches)

Like a regular, adult-sized futon, this baby futon is incredibly versatile as it can be set up in any room.

Next is the duvet cover, in the “Strawberry Picking” design, and two duvet inserts. This is quite common in Japanese baby bedding sets, as you use one duvet in warmer weather and both together for extra warmth during the colder seasons.

▼ The duvets measure 120×95 centimetres.

▼ Charming character details on the duvet cover add extra beauty to the central design.

▼ Next, there’s the fitted sheets – one printed and one plain.

The placement of the blue Medium Totoro at the top of the bedsheet acts like a sweet character companion for baby.

▼ And finally, the pillow and pillow cover.

Baby will snooze in a world of slumber, surrounded by strawberries, Soot Sprites, and a Small Totoro.

The only thing missing from the set is an actual plush character, but don’t worry – they can be purchased separately.



The bedding has been beautifully designed, with care taken to consider both the needs of baby and the person setting up their bedding. The inclusion of two duvets and two fitted sheets is especially useful, but it does mean the set is an investment and it’s priced accordingly, at 27,500 yen (US$171.77).

Still, for fans of Totoro who want to share the love from generation to generation it’ll be a worthwhile investment, and it can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while stocks remain available.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

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