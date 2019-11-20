New shop within walking distance from Scramble Intersection also has giant Mewtwo in research tube greeting guests.

Game fans already have one compelling reason to head to Tokyo’s Shibuya district this weekend, since February 22 is the grand opening of Nintendo Tokyo, the company’s first dedicated store in all of Japan. But there’s another must-visit location opening up in the same building: a brand-new Pokémon Center megastore!

While this isn’t Tokyo’s first Pokémon Center, each location has a unique interior style, representative Pokémon, and exclusive merch. In the case of Pokémon Center Shibuya, it’s Mew and Mewtwo who make up the welcoming committee, with the ominous Mewtwo encased in a research tube inside the store.

But of course, Pikachu is the eternal face of the franchise, and Pokémon Center Shibuya will also be selling graffiti artist Pikachu plushies, a nod to the neighborhood’s association with edgy, urban fashion trends.

Handling design work is Japanese graffiti muralist Number-D, who’s applied the aesthetic to the Pocket Monster himself too for a pair of plushies that are exclusive to the Shibuya shop, as is a dual-sided Pokémon skateboard deck.

On the apparel and accessories front, there’s a line of T-shirts, hoodies, and a messenger bag, although the artwork is a little too stylized to determine the Pokémon influences in these sneak-peak photos.

Pokémon Center Shibuya is also the only place to get the Swarovski Crystal Crystal Stone line of smartphone cases and key chains, which show off Pikachu, Mew, and Mewtwo in sparkling style.

As a special incentive to come on opening day, visitors on the 22nd will receive a limited-edition Shibuya Pikachu card for the Pokémon collectible card game (while supplies last)…

…and since it’s pretty easy to run up a large tally with all the cool stuff for sale at Pokémon Centers, spending more than 6,000 yen (US$56) gets you a graffiti art Mew sticker (also while supplies last).

Pokémon Center Shibuya opens at 10 a.m. on November 22 on the sixth floor of the newly rebuilt Shibuya Parco shopping complex.

Pokémon Center Shibuya / ポケモンセンターシブヤ

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Utagawacho 15-1, Shibuya Parco 6th floor

東京都渋谷区宇田川町15-1 渋谷PARCO6F

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

