Catch them all to upgrade your figure shelf!

As frequent visitors to the Pokémon Centers around Japan, we are always excited to see new Pokémon products coming out. We also know that Japanese model company Sentinel makes some pretty amazing figures, so we were pretty stoked to see them come out with a new line of geometric Pokémon figures!

The figures are unique in that they’re designed with multiple flat planes instead of being smoothed and rounded, so they almost look like they’re made of crystal.

These particular Pokémon figures are the newest in a series of models called Polygo, which also include Disney Characters as well as other Pokémon figures. Polygo models are intentionally designed with simplicity, stylishness, and sleekness in mind to appeal to mature fans. They certainly have a sophisticated feel to them!

There are seven new models in the Polygo line: a large-sized Eevee and a collection of six mini-figures that include Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Gengar, Pikachu, and Slowpoke. The Eevee stands at 130 millimeters (5 inches) tall, while the mini-figures are each a little less than half that size, at 60 millimeters (2.4 inches).

But they’re not just pretty to look at; the figures are also adjustable!

Their heads, tails, and legs can be adjusted depending on the figure, which means you can arrange them wherever and however you like. Buy them along with the tall-sized Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo figures already available, and you could set up a full-scale Pokémon battle in your home.

The figures went on sale on November 15, and are available from mass retailers like Amazon as well as at hobby shops across Japan for 4,500 yen (US$41) for the Eevee and 700 yen each for the minis. You’ll definitely want to add these to your collection of Pikachu plushies and Pokémon home goods!

Source, images: @Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!