Start the year right with lucky mugs and tumblers from Starbucks.

As the year comes to a close, Starbucks fans everywhere have been eagerly awaiting the grand reveal of the chain’s annual New Year’s collection. That wait is finally over today, as Starbucks has finally pulled the curtain back on the range, and it’s even more beautiful than we expected, with lucky motifs like daruma, manekineko beckoning cats and Mt Fuji playing a starring role in the collection.

With 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, this mythical beast also makes a grand appearance, so let’s get right to it and take a look at all the items in the collection below!

▼ Stainless Bottle Icons (4,250 yen [US$29.84])

▼ Stainless Bottle Fuji (4,250 yen)

▼ Sunny Bottle Manekineko Daruma (2,800 yen)

▼ Fuji Mug (2,200 yen)

▼ Camelia Mug (2,300 yen)

▼ Insulated Glass Mug Icons (2,300 yen)

▼ Blue Manekineko Daruma Mug (2,300 yen)

▼ Green Manekineko Daruma Mug (2,300 yen)

▼ Red Manekineko Daruma Mug (2,300 yen)

▼ New Year Mug Dragon — 355 millilitres (12 ounces) — (2,500 yen)

▼ New Year Mug Dragon — 89 millilitres — (1,600 yen)

▼ New Year Cannister Dragon (3,250 yen)

The next two items in the lineup are decidedly plain, but the sleek colour provides a luxurious, rich feel that you might want to ring in the year with.

▼ Curved Stainless Bottle Brown (3,850 yen)

▼ Stainless To Go Logo Tumbler Brown (3,600 yen)

▼ Bearista Dragon (3,700 yen)

▼ Bearista Dragon Mini (2,300 yen)

▼ Bearista Dragon Drink Hole Cap with Reusable Cup (900 yen)

▼ The cute cap can only be purchased in a set with the cup, as seen above.

▼ New Year Beverage Card Dragon (700 yen)

▼ Beverage Card Icons (700 yen)

▼ Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Icons (1,050 yen)

▼ Manekineko Camelia Furoshiki (2,200 yen)

Rounding off the collection is a whole bunch of gift cards in different designs, starting with two 1,000 yen varieties…

▼ and a 2,000 yen variety.

▼ There are also some digital gift cards in a variety of designs, which can be charged up with anything from 1,000-30,000 yen.

So there you have it — the Starbucks New Year’s range for 2024! With so many items to choose from, it’s certainly shaping up to be a good year for Starbucks fans in Japan.

As always, you’ll want to be quick to get your hands on these limited-edition goods, as they tend to sell out on the day of release, so be sure to stop by a Starbucks in Japan or keep your finger poised online when the range is released on 26 December.

Source, images: Press release

